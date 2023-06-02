Roberto Cavalli Celebrates Wild Leda Collection at Selfridges With Rina Sawayama

LONDON — It was a moment of celebration for Roberto Cavalli as the brand launched its first pop-up store at Selfridges dedicated to the Wild Leda collection.

British Japanese artist Rina Sawayama feted the launch at the Brasserie of Light with a performance. The likes of Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Amy Jackson, Wallis Day and Amber Le Bon were in attendance.

The Wild Leda collection will be on display at the luxury department store’s second floor for four weeks, while occupying two main windows of Selfridges on Oxford Street.

“We wanted to offer something unexpected, without abiding to the conventional dates and with a pervasive visibility, and catch people off-guard, and what better place than Selfridges?” chief executive officer Sergio Azzolari told WWD in an interview earlier in the week.

Roberto Cavalli window at Selfridges. TIM CHARLES

He joined the brand at the end of March.

Azzolari underscored the brand’s focus on a lifestyle concept and not on single products, but rather “with an idea and an ideal that can be traced back to the past.”

The bucolic scene of the capsule is inspired by the Leda and the Swan archival pattern originally designed by founder Roberto Cavalli in 1994. Conceived by creative director Fausto Puglisi, the Wild Leda seasonal capsule comprises ready-to-wear, beachwear, accessories — including the season’s signature Roar Bag and Pettegole slingback shoes — as well as a selection of homeware and furniture pieces.

This marks the brand’s entry into Selfridges, said Azzolari, and London was chosen “also in light of future developments; we have big plans for the city and this marks the beginning of a path and a bigger exposure to the direct-to-consumer platform.”