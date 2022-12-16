×
Rosalía Brings ‘Motomami World Tour’ to the O2, Yendry Takes Over Amex Lounge at the After Party

Illustrator and designer Laura Scribbles set up a small stand personalizing merchandise.

Yendry O2 amex lounge
Yendry performing at the Amex Lounge at The O2 Luke Dyson

LONDON London’s big Latin music night out.

Spanish singer Rosalía took over The O2 Arena in the Greenwich Peninsula with more than 20,000 guests for her “Motomami World Tour,” which kicked off in Spain on July 6 and comes to an end on Sunday in Paris at the Accor Arena.

Rosalía performed her viral hits including “Saoko”; “Chicken Teriyaki”; “Malamente,” and “Bizcochito,” which has become a TikTok sensation with the singer chewing gum in the intro — fans have been recreating it on the social media app during the duration of her tour, including Simon Jacquemus, who mimicked the gum-chewing gesture at the afterparty for his spring 2023 show.

@thibotox

Simon Jacquemus doing the Rosalia face at his aftershow in Paris #jacquemus #rosalia #motomami #motomamitour #fashionweek #bizcochito #foryou

♬ BIZCOCHITO – ROSALÍA

After the show, American Express hosted an intimate after party in the Amex Lounge at The O2 for card members with a cocktail bar, paella food hall and a special performance by Dominican Italian singer and songwriter, Yendry.

She performed a solo set of her singles “Nena,” “Ki-Ki-” and a new unreleased track that she described as “ being all about the community you get in the Dominican Republic, where there is no privacy with your neighbors.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Rosalia performs at The O2 Arena on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Rosalía at The O2 Arena in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the lounge, illustrator and designer Laura Scribbles set up a small stand personalizing merchandise that features the adage “Keep the Vibe Alive” in her signature street art-inspired designs.

“For this project I had to create a design that worked on both paper and fabric, that could also be customized,” said Scribbles, who started her career as a traditional graphic designer in her hometown of Newcastle, a city in northeast England.

Scribbles is working on launching her own shop, where she will stock prints and original pieces of art which is due to launch next year.

