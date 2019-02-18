Raised by artist parents in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, Rosetta Getty has made collaborations with young artists a definitive element of her fashion line, working most recently with photographer Kayode Ojo, whose effervescent photos of New York City nightlife inspired her fall 2019 “morning-after chic” collection. The designer and art-world regular was excited to welcome the first edition of Frieze L.A. to her hometown over the weekend, and kept a photo diary of her inspirations and experiences roaming the Paramount Pictures Studios’ New York backlot and bumping into friends, including fellow creatives.

Perfect location for the first Frieze LA., Paramount Pictures Studios is a symbolic marriage of Los Angeles’ past and future as the city continues to grow its cultural capital.

Here I am starting my day at Frieze L.A. with fashion designer Lisa Marie Fernandez.

Some of my favorite works: Wolfgang Tillmans’ “Silver 180” at the Maureen Paley gallery booth (left), and Gillian Wearing’s “Me as O’Keeffe” (right).

Another interesting piece: Thomas Struth’s “Canyon, Anaheim, California.”

I made sure to visit my dear friends Angelique Soave and Katherine Ross who had a pop-up shop for Re:L.A. (shorthand for Regarding Los Angeles), their brand of T-shirts and accessories with artists’ quotes.

Lots of people came in for the fair from near and far, and there was programming all over the city.

I finished the day talking on a panel with sculptor Hayden Dunham, whose work examines the boundaries and relationships between matter and body, and Analia Saban, who deals in the textures and formats of seemingly intractable materials.