S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win at The Standard London

The British menswear designer hosted an intimate reception for his close friends ahead of the London Fashion Week June edition.

Steven Stokey-Daley with friends ay The
S.S. Daley celebrates his LVMH Prize
S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win
S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win
S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win
British menswear fashion designer Steven Stokey-Daley on Wednesday hosted an intimate reception to celebrate his LVMH Prize for Young Designers win ahead of the London Fashion Week June edition, which starts Friday night.

Members of the British fashion industry, including fashion editors, stylists and fellow designers such as Chet Lo and Brandon Choi, as well as faculties from his alma mater, the University of Westminster, including senior lecturer Robert Leach, and Andrew Groves, director of the Westminster Menswear Archive, gathered at The Standard Hotel London’s top floor restaurant Decimo to congratulate the latest winner while sipping delicious cocktails throughout the night.

Stokey-Daley this year beat some 1,900 applicants to walk away with a grand prize of 300,000 euros, plus a year of coaching from experts at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, parent of brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Loewe and Kenzo.

The designer has captured hearts and minds with his theatrical shows at London Fashion Week that view the British class system through a queer lens, gaining high-profile fans including Harry Styles, who wore his graduate collection in his “Golden” music video.

Stokey-Daley is preparing his next show in September, which he promises will again challenge the traditional runway format.

