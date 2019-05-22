The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center hosted its annual Spring Ball on Tuesday night in New York — and after all was said and done, the organization raised over $1.7 million for the hospital’s Department of Pediatrics.

This year, The Society of MSKCC partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue to host the event at the Plaza Hotel — drawing Saks president Marc Metrick and the department store’s fashion director Roopal Patel (who served as the honorary Saks chair), in addition to MSK’s usual suspects: president Jamee Gregory, Hope Geier Smith, Lili Buffett and Virginia Tomenson.

Following a cocktail hour and three-course dinner, guests including Wes Gordon hit the dance floor; a younger contingent of the volunteer-led organization known as the junior party also made their way to the ballroom to hear the DJ stylings of Natasha Diggs. The 2018 spring ball marked the first year that young philanthropists were invited to participate.

Between 2017 and 2018, the society has funded eight new researchers, supported 20 patient care committees and provided support for initiatives like art-based care. They’ve also provided volunteers to hold babies while their mothers undergo treatment. The proceeds for this year’s event will go to The Society’s Research Grants Program, in addition to the aforementioned pediatrics sector.

More From the Eye:

Girl Power Fuels Equal Means Equal Campaign

Martha Stewart Says She Is ‘Not Marie Kondo’ at High Line Benefit

A Night in the Moët & Chandon Vineyard With Natalie Portman and Kate Moss