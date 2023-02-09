Charli XCX and Big Freedia Bring the Party to Saks’ Aman Takeover

We won’t claim to have been present at every single evening soiree the Jazz Club at the Aman New York has played host to, but we’re fairly confident in saying that Wednesday night’s Saks party was the introduction of the air horn to the venue, as well as the first time a call for “ass shaking” has been made from the stage.

Saks kicked off New York Fashion Week with its usual pre-week bash, moving the party from L’Avenue to the lower level music venue at the Aman hotel. The evening was hosted by Emma Roberts, the new face of Saks’ spring campaign; other attendees included “Emily in Paris” costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman; Julia Fox (fresh from the Alexander Wang runway); designers LaQuan Smith, Laura Kim, Jonathan Simkhai and Tanya Taylor; Blake Abbie; Nicky Hilton; Jennifer Fisher; Ivy Getty and more.

Charli XCX took the stage shortly after 9:30 p.m., wearing shades and a pleated miniskirt, dangling a flute of Champagne from one hand.

“Are you ready for f–king fashion? For a whole f–king week?” she asked the room, launching into her song “Boys,” which was dedicated to “the gays.”

The club, which was lit up in a neon pink haze (complete with fog machine) screamed her lyrics back at her. “Have a f–king iconic time, I love you all, you’re all icons up in here!” she signed off, introducing the next performer, Big Freedia.

The New Orleans musician launched into a lengthy set, air horns ablaze and a quadrant of romper-clad dancers as backup, twerking with gusto.

“I know it’s a Saks party and s–t but I’m gonna need to see some ass shaking in here,” Freedia told the room. Spotted in the back was a huddle of Saks executives, taking it all in.