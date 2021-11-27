×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Shoppers Back in Stores for Black Friday; Retailers on Track for Holiday

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New Hotel Brings a Touch of La Dolce Vita to Paris

Fashion

Gucci Product Searches Spike After ‘House of Gucci’ Film Release

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo Beckham Rave with Prada at Tate Modern

The Prada Extends event is curated by Richie Hawtin, who created soundtracks for the brand's recent fashion presentations.

Tinie Tempah and Sam Smith attend
Tinie Tempah and Sam Smith attend the Prada Extends event at The Tanks, Tate Modern in London Courtesy

PRADA LIVE: Prada brought a rave party to the tanks at Tate Modern on Thursday night, and the fashion kids in town were clamouring to get in.

Sam Smith was spotted arriving at the party around midnight wearing a black nylon coat and carrying a sparkly crystal-studded satin tote bag, all by the brand. Romeo Beckham was there with his girlfriend Mia Regan, and they were both dressed in Y2K attire.

Lots of Prada runway pieces made their way onto the dance floor: artist Shaquille-Aaron Keith wore a pink leather bomber jacket, while rapper AJ Tracey was seen in a dark navy corduroy coat, both from the brand’s fall 2021 collection.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan attend the Prada Extends event at The Tanks, Tate Modern in London
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan attend the Prada Extends event at The Tanks, Tate Modern in London Courtesy

The event, Prada Extends, was part of the Italian fashion house’s global live events series.

The London edition was curated by electronic musician and Prada collaborator Richie Hawtin, aka Plastikman. He paired local music and visual artists – Hawtin with Joelle Snaith; HAAi with Hanzo; OK Williams with L’Aubaine; and Overmono with Rebel Overlay – to create physical experiences where people, ideas, and aesthetics can connect, and extend the brand into new territories.

Richie Hawtin commanding the DJ set at the Prada Extends event at The Tanks, Tate Modern in London
Richie Hawtin commanding the DJ set at the Prada Extends event at The Tanks, Tate Modern in London Courtesy

It was the British-born, Canadian-raised Hawtin who proposed the idea of Prada Extends.

“I like the name ‘extend.’ Prada extending outwards, connecting to people and being a catalyst to bring communities and creatives together, interconnecting the like-minded. I can imagine that each event focuses on a local scene, the details within it, and pushes it outwards further than originally imagined,” he said.

The dance floor at Prada Extends event at The Tanks, Tate Modern in London
The dance floor at Prada Extends event at The Tanks, Tate Modern in London Courtesy
Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad