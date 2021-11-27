Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, and Romeo Beckham Rave with Prada at Tate Modern

PRADA LIVE: Prada brought a rave party to the tanks at Tate Modern on Thursday night, and the fashion kids in town were clamouring to get in.

Sam Smith was spotted arriving at the party around midnight wearing a black nylon coat and carrying a sparkly crystal-studded satin tote bag, all by the brand. Romeo Beckham was there with his girlfriend Mia Regan, and they were both dressed in Y2K attire.

Lots of Prada runway pieces made their way onto the dance floor: artist Shaquille-Aaron Keith wore a pink leather bomber jacket, while rapper AJ Tracey was seen in a dark navy corduroy coat, both from the brand’s fall 2021 collection.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan attend the Prada Extends event at The Tanks, Tate Modern in London Courtesy

The event, Prada Extends, was part of the Italian fashion house’s global live events series.

The London edition was curated by electronic musician and Prada collaborator Richie Hawtin, aka Plastikman. He paired local music and visual artists – Hawtin with Joelle Snaith; HAAi with Hanzo; OK Williams with L’Aubaine; and Overmono with Rebel Overlay – to create physical experiences where people, ideas, and aesthetics can connect, and extend the brand into new territories.

Richie Hawtin commanding the DJ set at the Prada Extends event at The Tanks, Tate Modern in London Courtesy

It was the British-born, Canadian-raised Hawtin who proposed the idea of Prada Extends.

“I like the name ‘extend.’ Prada extending outwards, connecting to people and being a catalyst to bring communities and creatives together, interconnecting the like-minded. I can imagine that each event focuses on a local scene, the details within it, and pushes it outwards further than originally imagined,” he said.