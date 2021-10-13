×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

Schiaparelli Makes a Shocking Debut at Bergdorf Goodman

The department store hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the arrival of its permanent Schiaparelli shop.

Gallery Icon View ALL 19 Photos

On Tuesday night, Linda Fargo was turning heads en route to the fourth floor of Bergdorf Goodman.

“We’re so used to this now — because how many breasts, legs and midriffs have we seen in the last month?” said the department store’s fashion director, who was donning a top from Schiaparelli’s current collection that featured “golden nipples” detailing. She’d drawn curious looks during an elevator ride with some men from a different building. Clearly, it wasn’t a crowd well-versed in fashion — creative director Daniel Ashberry’s designs for Schiaparelli have been a cultural staple this year, everywhere from Lady Gaga’s inauguration outfit to Bella Hadid’s Cannes look.

But inside Bergdorf’s Schiaparelli boutique, Fargo was in good company; many guests in the intimate crowd were donning similar golden pieces from the house’s ready-to-wear collection. The department store was hosting a cocktail and dinner to celebrate the boutique’s opening, Schiaparelli’s first permanent retail location outside of France since its 2012 relaunch under the ownership of Diego Della Valle. The partnership has been a long time in the making — seven or 90 years, depending on how you look at it. The department store carried the designer’s collection when the house first opened in the ’30s, and began the conversation to bring it back into the store shortly after its relaunch.

Related Galleries

“We’re in a world where design — everything — starts getting a little homogeneous, and it takes a lot to catch your attention,” said Fargo, adding that Roseberry’s designs have shock value while also appealing to a wide range of customers. “When something is extraordinary and unique, the world responds. You don’t even need anyone to tell you very much about it. People feel it.”

Nearby, Adam Selman posed in front of a golden bust propped in a display shelf inside the entrance. Other guests including Julia Fox, Richie Shazam, Andre Walker, and Paloma Elsesser made their way around a giant golden tooth — also visible in the store’s window displays — and into the shop-in-shop, where Roseberry was holding court with the likes of Andrew Bolton.

“The space has been open now for three days and it’s been selling so beautifully,” said Roseberry, adding that he’s been heading up the launch effort for team Schiaparelli. (“All the Frenchies are trapped in Paris,” he said.) “It’s so encouraging to know that real people are putting real dollars buying these pieces, and that people are really gravitating towards the strongest pieces — the pieces that feel the most unique, the most Schiaparelli, the least middle of the road, the least generic.”

The brand has had a marquee year for red carpet dressing, making headlines most recently for dressing Cardi B for Paris Fashion Week look and Lady Gaga for the opening of the Academy Museum, not to mention cover placement on the October cover of Vogue, which featured Lorde.

“It’s felt like this crescendo,” said Roseberry of the past year. “Everything sort of started with Kim [Kardashian] in the green abs — the Hulk look that we did for her for Christmas — and then it was Gaga [at Biden’s inauguration],” he added. “My hope was that people who love the couture could come here and find pieces that feel so direct and so immediate, but also singular and so unique. I don’t want it to look like anybody else, and I don’t think that it does.”

More Party Coverage From the Eye:

Cynthia Erivo Serenades L.A. Philharmonic for Disney Hall Homecoming

Ryan Gosling to Design Own Tag Heuer Watch, Revealed CEO Frédéric Arnault at Beverly Hills Party

Zendaya Discusses Lack of Opportunity in Hollywood at Women in Film Dinner

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Schiaparelli Store With

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad