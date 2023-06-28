Best Dressed Guests at Serpentine Summer Party

Leading figures in the fields of art, fashion, music, films and business gathered Tuesday night in London at the Serpentine grounds for its legendary annual summer party while marveling at this year’s pavilion, designed by architect Lina Ghotme.

Many of them dressed to impress for the occasion, which is best known in popular culture for when Diana, Princess of Wales, wore a black Christina Stamboulian dress dubbed “the revenge dress” to the party in 1994.

Bianca Jagger and Nile Rodgers Getty Images for the Serpentine

Bianca Jagger arrived at the party in her signature white ensemble, looking effortless and practical, as she kept her reading glasses hanging around her neck while posing for cameras wearing sunglasses. She was accompanied by American record producer Nile Rodgers, who accessorized his elegant black suit with a Chanel brooch, and a quilted cross-over mini bag from the brand.

David Koma and Diane Kruger Getty Images for the Serpentine

Both Emma Weymouth and Diane Kruger opted to wear dresses designed by David Koma. Kruger’s sultry body-con look was custom-made by Koma, inspired by the brand’s fall 2023 collection. While Weymouth sported a sequined orange dress with ostrich feathers at the bottom from the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

Emilia Wickstead , Minnie Driver and Alexa Chung. Getty Images for the Serpentine

Emilia Wickstead was another winner of the night as the designer dressed both Minnie Driver and Alexa Chung for the party. Driver wore a strapless dress in black bonded satin with pearl and crystal embellishments from the spring 2023 collection. Chung picked a dress in pink floral taffeta faille from the pre-fall 2023 collection.

Anna Cleveland and Jefferson Hack Getty Images for the Serpentine Gallery

Other notable attendees of the Serpentine summer party included Venus Williams, Andrew Garfield, Ellie Goulding, Natasha Lyonne, Lena Dunham, Justin Theroux, Georgia May Jagger, Jourdan Dunn and Anna Cleveland.

Paul Smith and Orlando Bloom Dave Benett/Getty Images

Big fashion designers came to the party as well. Paul Smith was spotted measuring Orlando Bloom’s muscular arm. Andreas Kronthaler arrived with his late wife Vivienne Westwood’s granddaughter Cora Corré, and Roksanda Ilinčić was accompanied by Golda Rosheuvel, who played Queen Charlotte in “Bridgerton,” and poet Arch Hades.

Ruth Wilson and Erdem Moralıoğlu Dave Benett/Getty Images

Erdem Moralıoğlu wore a casual beige suit with a red cap for the party, while his date for the night, actress Ruth Wilson, looked graceful in a ruffled green top from the designer’s fall 2023 collection.

Daniel Lee Getty Images for the Serpentine Gallery

Playing a wild card here, Burberry’s Daniel Lee set himself apart from the rest by wearing a bold, optical illusion-inducing ensemble for the night.

The night started with a live performance by the Aga Khan Master Musicians produced in partnership with the Aga Khan Music Programme, with limited-edition macarons by Ladurée. The party was followed by a DJ set by Benji B and a performance by Major League DJz.