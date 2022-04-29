Sézane Brings Cal-French Style to L.A. Pop-up, Throws Dinner Party

Sézane has returned to Los Angeles.

The Paris-based brand first arrived in L.A. in 2018, opening a pop-up at the Grove (a year after unveiling its New York flagship); it’s now back, this time at Platform in Culver City, Calif.

“I have always had a fondness for Culver City, and the location of Platform is incredibly charming,” founder Morgane Sézalory, who launched the brand in 2013, told WWD. “The creative community and curation of independent brands that the space has orchestrated is so perfect for Sézane. We are so proud to be amongst so many others who share our ethos on low-impact practices and sustainability, it felt like such a natural step for us to return to the West Coast as part of the Platform.”

The B Corp-certified, Parisian boho-sweet brand, known for on-trend pieces such as the signature Will jacket and Farrow bucket bag, as well as high-waist denim, mariniere and feminine blouses with a French touch, has a natural affinity for L.A., and has been working with local influencers for several years.

To celebrate its new space, the brand threw a dinner at Ardor, the eatery at The West Hollywood Edition hotel — though Sézalory didn’t make the trip to L.A.

Her French team did, however, and were joined by rising Hollywood actresses Maria Bakalova, Akira Akbar, Ella Purnell and Laya DeLeon Hayes, as well as familiar fashion-industry faces Hilary Rhoda, TyLynn Nguyen and Elisa Sednaoui Dellal.

The menu, as imagined by Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur John Fraser, featured locally sourced ingredients — roasted veggies, grilled fish, steak — followed by a birthday cake for dessert. It was made for English actress Gabrielle Ryan.

“I can’t believe this!” exclaimed Ryan (currently costarring on Starz’s “Power Book IV: Force”), who was surprised with a custom red velvet creation, covered in edible flowers.

The affair was held in the garden terrace of the restaurant, surrounded by greenery and flowers, which guests were invited to take home (along with a gifted raffia tote). The women, wearing head-to-toe Sézane, included singer Kaien Cruz; model Camila Costa; actresses Abigail Spencer, Sarah Ramos, Asia Monet Ray, Nora Zehetner, Isabel Gravitt, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Rachel Matthews, Rainey Qualley, Rumer Willis, and stylists Jessica Paster and Tara Swennen.

The 1,600-square-foot store doesn’t have a closing date yet; if all goes well, it could be a permanent location at Platform, where neighbors include Reformation, Janessa Leone, Donni, chef and surfer Colin Whitbread’s new restaurant Fiish and more.

In addition to the women’s collections, Sezane’s L.A. boutique also offers lifestyle goods by Bitossi Home, children’s wear by Bobo Choses and fragrance from Les Parfums des Bienaime.