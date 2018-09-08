New York Fashion Week turned rather dangerous Friday night, what with thrown heels, golf-ball-sized forehead welts and torn tulle gowns. Somewhere in between all that, models partied, celebrities let off steam from the week and Christina Aguilera performed. But yes, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj had it out.

The annual Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, held at the Plaza Hotel and hosted by Carine Roitfeld, drew its usual star-studded crowd, from Cardi, Nicki and Christina to Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Jeremy Scott, Caitlyn Jenner, Joseph Altuzarra, Slick Woods, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross.

New couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin walked hand-in-hand into the party shortly after 10 p.m. before posing together on the red carpet. Justin Theroux drew cheers from the crowd on the street as he made his way into the hotel; he then posted up on the stairs to the Plaza entrance (we’re glad to see Theroux is still enjoying the fashion party seen as much as ever).

Aguilera was the night’s big performer, and she captured the crowd’s attention for her first three songs, which included “Dirrty” and “Genie in a Bottle,” before word of the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud happening downstairs took over.

Outside the ballroom, Dapper Dan was happily greeting fans. “I am dressing this young man here in my latest wares,” he said, motioning to IMG-signed Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson. “I got dressed by this guy. I got the easy part, just put it on,” Chamley-Watson said, spinning around to show off his blue brocade suit with Gucci’s name on the back.

Was Dapper Dan an Xtina fan? “Oh yes yes, definitely,” he said. Favorite song? ”None that I can think of offhand. But is she performing tonight? I can’t wait.” (Yes, she’s three songs deep into her set.) “Oh, I’m gonna go in right now and see her.”

“My best friend is with me,” said Kelly Rowland, motioning to La La Anthony to her left.

“Hello, I’m La La,” Anthony chimed in.

Rowland’s idea of an icon? “Bianca Jagger. In terms of style — she’s my style icon,” she said, motioning to the Jagger-inspired ivory suit she had on for the night. “Musically? It would be Janet Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston.”

The rest of poor Aguilera’s set was drowned out — figuratively, that is — by widespread confusion as to what exactly had gone on between Minaj and Cardi B. Karolina Kurkova professed to having seen it firsthand, while photographers scrambled and gossip reporters polled anyone who claimed to have been on the second floor landing where it all took place. Cardi, now with a tear in her dress and down a heel, left the party before making her way up to the ballroom, but there was Minaj arriving via elevator to the top. She, for one, was ready for some Xtina.

