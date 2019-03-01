Even though awards season has come to a close, Hollywood stars have yet to tire from the party circuit — and Thursday, they showed up at the Beverly Wilshire hotel to honor Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson at An Unforgettable Evening to benefit the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

Continuing its decades-long tradition of drawing the biggest names in Hollywood down a bright pink carpet, the event saw Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Tom Ford, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Paris Hilton, among others.

WCRF honorary chair Rita Wilson went through a double mastectomy and reconstruction to help beat her 2015 diagnosis.

“The diagnosis is the hardest part, it’s the scariest part,” she said of the battle. “I would recommend 1,000 percent mindfulness meditation and also cognitive behavioral therapy, which worked wonders for me. Mindfulness meditation you can get on YouTube. I use the one on UCLA Health, Mindfulness Awareness Resource Center. These are free meditations you can get and it just helps you maintain a presence that doesn’t let you spin off in the worst-case scenario, which happened to me.”

Upon accepting her Unsung Hero Award, Union noted, “I’m no hero, unsung or otherwise, but I’m happy to accept this honor because of the work of the Women’s Cancer Research Fund fighting fear with knowledge about a topic that too many ignore at their own peril. That is truly heroic.”

Hudson, receiving the Courage Award, took a moment to revisit the meaning of bravery.

“I have to admit that writing this was one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done,” she said. “I started thinking as I was writing, it’s the Courage Award so how am I going to tackle this speech? It moved me in a way that was unexpected. My grandma was a breast cancer survivor. She won that fight. I have several friends who are breast cancer survivors and ovarian cancer survivors and they beat it. They are heroes to me.”

The night came to a close as Cyrus arrived to the stage, in a black Tom Ford suit featuring pink lapels.

In between a mini-concert, where she performed “River” by Joni Mitchell and her own song “The Climb,” she told the crowd, “Something really special about me being here tonight was yesterday one of my closest friends, a person who I’ve been working with for eight years as a creative partner, started chemotherapy for breast cancer. I couldn’t be more proud to stand here. We’re all representing people that we love.”

