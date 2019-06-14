Hugh Jackman and a glittering coterie of stars held court in Houston at Montblanc’s unveiling of the new StarWalker writing instrument collection earlier this week. The space-themed party drew an international crowd of Montblanc aficionados, retailers and fans from U.K., Germany and Spain.

Surrounded by space suits and aircrafts at the Lone Star Flight Museum, Montblanc rolled out the cerulean carpet for a bevy of stars: Jackman in Tom Ford, Diane Kruger in a pink feathered Valentino frock, model Winnie Harlow and “Riverdale” actor Charles Melton. Montblanc’s reimagining of the StarWalker, which was first introduced in 2003, draws inspiration from the connection between earth and space.

Montblanc creative director Zaim Kamal was tasked in 2016 to take the writing instrument and explore what the StarWalker would look, feel and work like for the next generation.

“They asked me to find its expression in today. We looked at the engineering, asked what do we want to keep? How do we find its expression in today?” Kamal said. “Everybody was talking about leaving the planet and we said no, why do we want to leave earth? This is our heritage, this is our cradle.”

The pen features a blue translucent dome beneath the Montblanc emblem, which is reminiscent of the Earth emerging above the lunar horizon, while the platinum-coated cap and barrel represents the astronaut. Subtle nods to 50s and 60s rocket design are seen in the body of the StarWalker, while staying true to Montblanc’s essence.

The new interpretation led to the stars and back to Houston, NASA’s birthplace and the beginnings of space exploration. It was a natural fit for the party, which started in the museum’s grand hall and ended in a pop-up planetarium, home to a panel discussion led by Jackman, a Montblanc ambassador, Montblanc chief executive officer Nicolas Baretzki and former astronaut and space station commander Leroy Chiao.

“When I was 14, I asked my dad for a Montblanc fountain pen. I failed a test because my handwriting was so illegible apparently, and the teacher was sick of my handwriting,” Jackman said. “My dad was upset, and I said ‘Dad we can solve this if you buy me a Montblanc pen. My writing will get so much better’ and he said, ‘No.’”

Post-panel festivities involved Tex-Mex influenced bites, like warm lobster mini tacos by Catering by Culinaire, and a liquid nitro ice cream bar. Harlow and Melton made the most of the outer space backdrop, with the Riverdale star playfully lifting Harlow off the ground, hanging her upside down and flipping her around.

Jackman is on a brief break from his “The Man. The Music. The Tour.” which coincidentally revs up the American leg in Houston on June 18. After ending his U.K. tour in Dublin, Jackman said he is expecting plenty of dancing, singing and partying at the show.

“The Greatest Showman” star spent the evening mixing with the crowd, posing for pictures and trying out the made-to-order nitro ice cream bar. Jackman donned the Montblanc Heritage Monopusher Chronograph for the evening and shared why he is feels connected to the brand.

“I’m a little bit like Montblanc. I love tradition and I love the experience you get over the years, and the honoring of that,” Jackman said. “It feels like a family and feels like they are taking risks. I love this company more year after year.”