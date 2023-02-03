Stella and Paul McCartney, Kate Hudson, Paris Jackson and More Party in L.A.

Stella McCartney threw a rock ‘n’ roll bash in Los Angeles on Thursday night to celebrate her latest Adidas collection.

Held at the Jim Henson Studios, the event was a family affair, with Sir Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Beck, Kim Gordon, Kate Hudson, Demi Lovato and more rubbing elbows with the next gen, including Paris Jackson, Scout and Talulah Willis, Noah Cyrus, Georgia May Jagger and others.

Guests entered into a courtyard full of food trucks — all vegetarian, of course — where they mingled over Monty’s burgers, churros and lots of tequila.

“I have to go get my dad,” Stella McCartney said, emerging from the tunnel entrance to the party’s main stage, which included huge Earth-shaped balloons and a roller rink full of dancers whizzing around while wearing the designer’s latest Adidas collection.

Her dad was just fine, surrounded by a group of well-wishers outside, as was Grohl. That’s the beauty of a McCartney event, the VIPs are just like the rest of us.

The looks off the rink ranged from body baring (Kiernan Shipka was in a crop top with rock-hard abs) to wonderfully bizarre (Cyrus in a bonnet). And when Beth Ditto got the live music performances going, the Willis sisters were not shy about heading out onto the dance floor.

It’s been 18 years — yes, 18 years — since McCartney launched her first collaboration with the sportswear giant. It was kind of an oddity then, when she unveiled it at a gym during New York Fashion Week.

“Now it’s a very busy space, but I imagine at the time it was like, what?” the designer said over coffee earlier in the day at the Polo Lounge, where a dyed-red poodle was in her eyesight the whole time. “But athleisure was never my intention, and I’ve always stuck to my guns of marrying sport performance and sustainability,” she said, noting that the latest collection features lots of earth prints, encouraging wearers to “look at the bigger picture.”

She’d been in town a few days, seeing L.A. friends and shooting her spring campaign with a bevy of not-dyed animals, she said. Her party may have featured five live musical performances but she was not heading to the Grammy Awards.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever attended,” she said. “The biggest awards show memory was when my dad got into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and I wore a T-shirt that said, “about effing time,” she laughed. “I actually found it in my archive the other day, and said, ‘Oh!'”

McCartney’s L.A. store closed during the pandemic but she noted that many Angelenos prefer to have clothes sent to their homes so they can shop from there. The market is still one of her strongest in America: “That’s why we’re here, to give back the love tonight.”