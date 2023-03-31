Stine Goya and Nordstrom Host L.A. Dinner

It was an evening of speeches at Horses on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

“I wanted to do a love letter about colors,” said Danish designer Stine Goya before describing her love of bright hues, their influence on her home in Copenhagen and work at her namesake label. “Colors has always been the core of my creativity.”

Goya was in L.A. hosting a dinner party with Nordstrom in celebration of the brand’s spring-summer 2023 collection, available now at the retailer. Guests included stylist Marc Eram, and a slew of women dressed in Stine Goya: Rainey Qualley, Nina Agdal, Megan Suri, Olivia Welch, Meeka Hossain, Alyssa Coscarelli, Hayley Law, Brooke Wise, Rickie De Sole, Gavin Turek, Ganna Bogdan, Djuna Bell and Erica Cloud.

Nina Agdal and Rainey Qualley Courtesy of Stine Goya/Jason Sean Weiss

“It’s all about colors, and I am colorblind,” revealed Thomas Hertz, Goya’s husband and business partner, to awes and laughs. Hertz, serving as chief executive officer, kicked off the night with a few notes of his own.

“Usually, I do speeches without having a manuscript, but I decided to do it today,” he joked, before sharing their life story as creatives and as a couple married for 10 years, with four children.

“How do you work together?” he said they are often asked. “The answer is actually simple…It is about admiration and respect — and respect of different skills when you’re working together.”

Turning to the crowd before sharing a toast, he added, “It is so nice to feel the curiosity and warmness from all of you here in L.A.”