Sydney Sweeney, Chloe East and Lucy Hale Support Stylist Molly Dickson at Madewell Collaboration Launch Party

The starlets wore denim.

Sydney Sweeney, Chloe East and Lucy Hale were among those out in Los Angeles supporting their stylist Molly Dickson on Thursday in celebration of her Madewell collaboration.

“I got a lot of inspiration from fittings with my clients and then making notes about pants and denim,” Dickson said of her muses, on the rooftop of Soho House’s Holloway property in West Hollywood. “Like, one of my clients loved wearing her jeans oversized. She was like, ‘I just hate how you go up with your sizes and the butt in the back is so droopy.’ And so, I’m like, ‘OK, we need to do an oversize denim, where the butt is still in a good placement.’”

She also took inspiration from her childhood.

“I grew up on a farm in North Dakota wearing denim,” she said. “And every August for back-to-school, we would drive five hours to Mall of America and go shopping. Our go-to, my siblings and I, our go-to denim was Madewell.”

Out Aug. 11, the 12-piece capsule includes baggy, straight, and wide-legged jeans (including a double-waistband design and cutoffs in place of pockets), as well as cargos, a bralette, cropped shirt, oversized overalls, and a miniskirt (with attached shorts underneath). Dickson wore the latter with a tank and knee-high boots.

“One of my clients wore a custom low-rise miniskirt last year at the MTV Movie Awards,” she said of Sweeney. “And I think that triggered the low-rise mini trend again. And so, that’s what inspired me on the skirt.”

Rainey Qualley DJ’d as guests (who didn’t do interviews) posed in a photo booth and sipped on cocktails like the “Canadian Tuxedo,” with vodka or gin, lime, cucumber and mint, and “Spicy Farmer,” with tequila, chile, cilantro, lime and agave. Nostalgic hits by Hilary Duff, NSYNC and Shania Twain blasted from the speakers as the party went on well past its 9 p.m. end time. It was a crowd of 20-somethings, locals enjoying the summer air, including Ava and Deacon Phillippe (kids of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe), Grace Van Dien, Lukas Gage, Sofia Hublitz and Samantha Logan.

“L.A. is known for their street style,” said Dickson. “That’s kind of what I wanted this collection to be — that my clients and my girlfriends and everyone I work with will want to wear it out on the streets. And, like, be cool and comfortable.”