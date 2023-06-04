Sydney Sweeney, Idris Elba Dance the Night Away at RH England

AYNHO, England – Overlooking rolling green hills filled with free-roaming white deer, guests includingZoe Saldana, Sydney Sweeney, Regé-Jean Page, and Michelle Dockery, admired RH England, The Gallery at the historic Aynho Park, the retailer’s luxury shopping experience.

Embodying John Soane’s design ethos of classical antiquity with mid-century modern furniture decorating the space, the newly renovated building features design details from the original building, such as the house’s wooden parquet flooring and banisters, complimented by recently installed features such as elaborate crown moldings, inspired by Greco-Roman motifs.

Actress Portia de Rossi, founder of General Public, an art publishing company that is sold exclusively at RH, and wife of Ellen DeGeneres, was one of the many celebrities at the buzzy soiree.

“This is a last-minute trip to the UK, to see the magnificent creation that is Aynho. We’re finding new artists and launching new collections — we have done some specific exclusive pieces and collections for Aynho,” which have yet to be revealed to the public, teased de Rossi.

Sydney Sweeney attends the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park. Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

Stars opted to wear British talents for the occasion. Sweeney sported a sleek black look with flair cuffs from Nensi Dojaka’s fall 2023 collection, while Jourdan Dunn wore a see-through green dress by Supriya Lele.

Aside from touring the space, which includes a John Soane exhibition room, partygoers were able to get a taste of the menus at two of RH England’s three restaurants.

Inside, guests were able to sit down for a ten-minute tasting menu at the Orangery, which offered a choice between the wagyu ribeye, rotisserie chicken, or cauliflower steak before having to choose between the caramel banana split or butterscotch brûlée.

In the outdoor loggia, pizzas were on the menu, from margheritafor traditionalists to sausage for the more adventurous crowd.

Idris Elba DJing the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park. Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

While they queued, attendees sipped on wine or Bellinis by Cipriani London, while listening to music DJed by actor Idris Elba.

RH’s chairman and chief executive officer Gary Friedman made a grand entrance at the event, followed by a speech.

“While some call us the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, we are not a hardware store. We are not a travel or hospitality company…Our strategy is quite simple: We do what we love, with people we love, for people that love what we do,” he said.