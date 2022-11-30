×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

Tag Heuer Toasts Riocam Collaboration in Miami’s Design District

The Miami-based photographer lensed a new campaign for the watch brand.

Riocam
Guests attend the TAG Heuer x RIOCAM party.
Inside the the TAG Heuer x RIOCAM party.
Guests attend the TAG Heuer x RIOCAM party.
Guests attend the TAG Heuer x RIOCAM party.
View ALL 8 Photos

“I grew up having a poster – I think every kid had a poster of a supercar, and then next to it they had a model, a celebrity in a bikini or a dress,” said Camilo Rios White, the photographer known as Riocam. “And I wanted to combine them since I was a little kid.”

The Miami-based artist got his wish in the form of a collaboration with Tag Heuer. On Tuesday night, the watch brand celebrated the linkup and release of its new limited-edition Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 timepieces with a cocktail party in Miami’s Design District.  

“I’m a watch and car fan. So for me, Porsche and Tag was the ultimate collaboration,” added White, standing next to a limited-edition print — Tag Heuer chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault has the original in his office — displayed in the boutique. “The watch is absolutely gorgeous, and obviously a 2.7 Carrera is one of the most iconic Porsches ever built back in the ’70s, so it was a true pleasure working with them.”

Related Galleries

The artist leaned into the idea of promoting female inclusion in the car world through his campaign imagery for the watch.

“Women love cars just like men do,” White said. “So I wanted to do something that is a beautiful woman in a beautiful car, an image that is a classic image that will never go out of style, that you look at and go: ‘wow, I want to be her in that car.’”

White is looking to open galleries in Munich and Paris, and recently relocated his Miami gallery from the Design District to the neighboring Wynwood.

“Design District is the biggest, hottest retail space right now,” said White, adding that developer Craig Robbins is a collector and friend. While Wynwood rivals the luxury shopping district for rapid development, White is hoping to return to the Design District. “I’m coming back,” he added definitively.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Hot Summer Bags

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside Tag Heuer's Party for Riocam in Miami's Design District

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad