×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive Top Honor at Fashion Awards in London in November

Business

Paris Lauds Return of IRL Trade Shows

Accessories

At Vision Expo West, Eyewear’s Biggest Players Bullish About the Road Ahead

The Digitalization of Fashion Explored in New Exhibition

The links between the human body and technology, and designers’ efforts to make socially responsible clothing are considered in the show.

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion
Venia Elonsalo combines plush toys with her designs. Photo Courtesy of Helsinki Designmuseum

A new museum exhibition in Helsinki explores universal themes that continue to take hold in fashion — 3D clothes, gender-neutral clothing, wearables and inclusivity.

Bowing Friday and running through March 13 in Helsinki’s Designmuseum, “Intimacy” highlights 40 Finnish designers and companies, and is indicative of how fashion around the globe is becoming more inclusive to people of various sizes, ages, genders, races and cultures.

One of the show’s curators, Annamari Vänskä, an Aalto University professor, said the “mediazation”(especially new media technology and social media) and the digitalization of fashion have made the discourse more mainstream and more important.” She said, “Ordinary people, who previously didn’t have access to the system of fashion, have become part of the discourse, debating online and posting about fashion. The fashion industry has been forced to change and participate in the wider fashion discourse — in terms of a wider cultural understanding of what fashion is and what is desirable in fashion. It’s about the public debate, and how fashion is defined and understood in culture.”

Related Galleries

The exhibition touches upon such subjects as how social media usually inhibits people from seeing entire garments, and how virtual reality can make a garment just a digital thing, Vänskä said. As Instagram and other digital channels continue to become important means of fashion communication, some companies are taking a more digital approach. The Finnish Dutch company The Fabricant only makes 3D garments for avatars. The company collaborates with top fashion houses and also works as a creative agency specializing in digital fashion design.

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion
The Fabricant, a Finnish Dutch company, only makes 3D clothes for use in virtual worlds with animated details. The company also works as a creative agency specializing in digital fashion. Photo Courtesy of Helsinki Designmuseum

The “Intimacy” curator noted how fashion brands like Balenciaga are being immersed in the gaming industry, creating garments for the characters, and in some instances being able to buy the virtual clothes and dress your own avatar.

Venia Elonsalo’s clothing, which incorporate plush toys such as forms of tigers, elephants and giraffes, will be on view, as will The Fabricant’s digital-only fashion video with avatars and somewhat of a virtual catwalk, and Sasu Kauppi’s installation where he has used his designs as a screen on which he projects music that transforms into graphic elements. Kauppi has also worked as a designer for Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

Vänskä said, ”Fashion is often thought of as this frivolous and shallow part of culture. This exhibition shows the artistic and thoughtful processes that go into creating clothing. What I really want people to take home is that fashion is this field of culture where new ideas and political statements are being created. It’s not just about consuming, but creative thinking and making a statement about the state of the world in many cases.”

She added, “Fashion is this sphere where politics pertaining to bodies, gender, sexuality and race are conducted. It’s a critical, creative, political field.”

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion
The exhibition features clothes by Ervin Latimer that change according to the wearer. Photo Courtesy of Helsinki Designmuseum

The exhibition features styles by the 2020 “Young Designer of the Year” winner Ervin Latimer, whose clothes change based on the wearer’s body and size. Another designer, Henna Lampinen, aims to break fashion’s ultrathin ideal by using a more robust muse. Nomen Nescio’s all-black, genderless, graphically cut designs are on view. Wildkind Kids, Anna Isoniemi, Teemu Muurimäki, Aapo Nikkanen, Oura, Marimekko and Vyner Articles are among the other labels in the exhibition. A virtual tour will be available for two weeks, starting Monday on Designmuseo’s IG live at 11 a.m. EST.

The “Intimacy” exhibition is part of a larger research project that over the next three years should delve into the intricacies of creative work through fashion, digitalization and the education of cultures. The digitalization of fashion is “a welcome development,” especially in relation to thinking about how and what to produce, as well as for whom to produce, Vänskä said. Aside from the environmental benefits, creating fashion digitally frees up designers to experiment in the virtual world, she added.

However, with virtual being kind of immaterial, one element that needs to be developed is how will people be able to touch and feel as they can now with an actual garment, Vänskä said. “But there is quite a lot of research in incorporating touch and feeling in the virtual world. This is very important to incorporate because touching is so important, when it comes to fashion. It’s not just the aesthetics and the eye looking, but really experiencing. I am really confident that this will be taken into consideration much more in the future,” she said.

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

How Social Media Is Influencing Fashion

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad