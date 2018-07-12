The 70th Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday morning, and another Hollywood awards season has begun, full of fashion first-timers and fresh faces mixed in with the OG A-List, which should make for an interesting red carpet.

As expected, “Game of Thrones” and “The Crown” earned nods for Brit actors Lena Headey, Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby and Matthew Goode, while “The Handmaid’s Tale” lead Elisabeth Moss and her supporting cast also scored nominations. The real-life fashion dramatization “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” earned nods for its toplining cast including Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace, Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan. Breakout star Rachel Brosnahan — Kate Spade’s niece — also earned a nod for her title role as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” “Westworld” also was recognized for its lead performers Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and Ed Harris, as well as Jimmi Simpson, who plays the younger version of Harris’ character.

Sandra Oh made history as the first Asian-American actress to score a lead nod for “Killing Eve” and Issa Rae, Zazie Beetz, Donald Glover and Samira Wiley were among the diverse fresh faces earning recognition this year. And not surprisingly, “Saturday Night Live” scored an armful of nods for comedians including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Alec Baldwin.

The laughs will likely continue at the Monday — not Sunday — Sept. 17 awards telecast, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” “Weekend Update” co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. The show airs live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on NBC from 5 to 8 p.m. PT/8 to 11 p.m. ET. “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels will executive produce the awards special.

Below is a list of the major acting nominees.

ACTRESS

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Netflix

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black,” BBC America

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve,” BBC America

Keri Russell, “The Americans,” FX Networks

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld,” HBO

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX Networks

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon

Allison Janney, “Mom,” CBS

Issa Rae, “Insecure,” HBO

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish,” ABC

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie,” Netflix

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner,” USA

Laura Dern, “The Tale,” HBO

Michelle Dockery, “Godless,” Netflix

Edie Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” NBC

Regina King, “Seven Seconds,” Netflix

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult,” FX Networks

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things,” Netflix

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Hulu

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones,” HBO

Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown,” Netflix

Thandie Newton, “Westworld,” HBO

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta,” FX Networks

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Prime Video

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Betty Gilpin, “Glow,” Netflix

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne,” ABC

Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace,” NBC

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” NBC

Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks

Judith Light, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks

Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult,” FX Networks

Merritt Wever, “Godless,” Netflix

Letitia Wright, “Black Museum (Black Mirror),” Netflix

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, “Scandal,” ABC

Kelly Jenrette, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Diana Rigg, “Game of Thrones,” HBO

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder,” ABC

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Tina Fey, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Tiffany Haddish, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Prime Video

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place,” NBC

Molly Shannon, “Will & Grace,” NBC

Wanda Sykes, “Black-ish,” ABC

ACTOR

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark,” Netflix

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us,” NBC

Ed Harris, “Westworld,” HBO

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans,” FX Networks

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us,” NBC

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld,” HBO

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish,” ABC

Ted Danson, “The Good Place,” NBC

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO

Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” FX Networks

Bill Hader, “Barry,” HBO

William H. Macy, “Shameless,” Showtime

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso,” National Geographic

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose,” Showtime

Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower,” Hulu

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” NBC

Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister (Black Mirror),” Netflix

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones,” HBO

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones,” HBO

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

David Harbour, “Stranger Things,” Netflix

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland,” Showtime

Matt Smith, “The Crown,” HBO

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Louie Anderson, “Baskets,” FX Networks

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Netflix

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta,” FX Networks

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Prime Video

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Henry Winkler, “Barry,” HBO

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Jeff Daniels, “Godless,” Netflix

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” NBC

John Leguizamo, “Waco,” Paramount Network

Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks

Édgar Ramírez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks

Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower,” Hulu

Finn Wittrock, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, “Homeland,” Showtime

Cameron Britton, “Mindhunter,” Netflix

Matthew Goode, “The Crown,” Netflix

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us,” NBC

Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us,” NBC

Jimmi Simpson, “Westworld,” HBO

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Fox

Bryan Cranston, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO

Donald Glover, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO

Katt Williams, “Atlanta,” FX Networks