The 70th Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday morning, and another Hollywood awards season has begun, full of fashion first-timers and fresh faces mixed in with the OG A-List, which should make for an interesting red carpet.
As expected, “Game of Thrones” and “The Crown” earned nods for Brit actors Lena Headey, Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby and Matthew Goode, while “The Handmaid’s Tale” lead Elisabeth Moss and her supporting cast also scored nominations. The real-life fashion dramatization “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” earned nods for its toplining cast including Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace, Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan. Breakout star Rachel Brosnahan — Kate Spade’s niece — also earned a nod for her title role as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” “Westworld” also was recognized for its lead performers Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and Ed Harris, as well as Jimmi Simpson, who plays the younger version of Harris’ character.
Sandra Oh made history as the first Asian-American actress to score a lead nod for “Killing Eve” and Issa Rae, Zazie Beetz, Donald Glover and Samira Wiley were among the diverse fresh faces earning recognition this year. And not surprisingly, “Saturday Night Live” scored an armful of nods for comedians including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Alec Baldwin.
The laughs will likely continue at the Monday — not Sunday — Sept. 17 awards telecast, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” “Weekend Update” co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. The show airs live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on NBC from 5 to 8 p.m. PT/8 to 11 p.m. ET. “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels will executive produce the awards special.
Below is a list of the major acting nominees.
ACTRESS
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Netflix
Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black,” BBC America
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve,” BBC America
Keri Russell, “The Americans,” FX Networks
Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld,” HBO
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX Networks
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon
Allison Janney, “Mom,” CBS
Issa Rae, “Insecure,” HBO
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish,” ABC
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie,” Netflix
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, “The Sinner,” USA
Laura Dern, “The Tale,” HBO
Michelle Dockery, “Godless,” Netflix
Edie Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” NBC
Regina King, “Seven Seconds,” Netflix
Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult,” FX Networks
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things,” Netflix
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Hulu
Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones,” HBO
Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown,” Netflix
Thandie Newton, “Westworld,” HBO
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta,” FX Networks
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Prime Video
Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Betty Gilpin, “Glow,” Netflix
Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne,” ABC
Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace,” NBC
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” NBC
Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks
Judith Light, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks
Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult,” FX Networks
Merritt Wever, “Godless,” Netflix
Letitia Wright, “Black Museum (Black Mirror),” Netflix
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, “Scandal,” ABC
Kelly Jenrette, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
Diana Rigg, “Game of Thrones,” HBO
Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder,” ABC
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Tina Fey, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Tiffany Haddish, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Prime Video
Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place,” NBC
Molly Shannon, “Will & Grace,” NBC
Wanda Sykes, “Black-ish,” ABC
ACTOR
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark,” Netflix
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us,” NBC
Ed Harris, “Westworld,” HBO
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans,” FX Networks
Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us,” NBC
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld,” HBO
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish,” ABC
Ted Danson, “The Good Place,” NBC
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO
Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” FX Networks
Bill Hader, “Barry,” HBO
William H. Macy, “Shameless,” Showtime
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso,” National Geographic
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose,” Showtime
Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower,” Hulu
John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” NBC
Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister (Black Mirror),” Netflix
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones,” HBO
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones,” HBO
Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
David Harbour, “Stranger Things,” Netflix
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland,” Showtime
Matt Smith, “The Crown,” HBO
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, “Baskets,” FX Networks
Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Netflix
Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta,” FX Networks
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Prime Video
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Henry Winkler, “Barry,” HBO
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels, “Godless,” Netflix
Brandon Victor Dixon, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” NBC
John Leguizamo, “Waco,” Paramount Network
Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks
Édgar Ramírez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks
Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower,” Hulu
Finn Wittrock, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX Networks
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, “Homeland,” Showtime
Cameron Britton, “Mindhunter,” Netflix
Matthew Goode, “The Crown,” Netflix
Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us,” NBC
Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us,” NBC
Jimmi Simpson, “Westworld,” HBO
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sterling K. Brown, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Fox
Bryan Cranston, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO
Donald Glover, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO
Katt Williams, “Atlanta,” FX Networks