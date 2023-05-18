×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London with Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Business

Walmart U.S. Comps Up 7.4 Percent as Discount Giant Tops Estimates

Pop Culture

New York City Design Week Is Not Just About Sofas and Lighting

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party

The annual benefit was the last of outgoing museum director Adam Weinberg.

Roawn Blanchard
Beth Rudin DeWoody
Alexander Hankin and Lathan Hall
Blake Abbie
Emily Tisch Sussman
View ALL 19 Photos

The Whitney Museum held its annual gala and Studio Party on Tuesday evening, drawing supporters to an upstairs formal dinner (and performance by CeeLo Green), and younger party-goers on the museum’s ground floor for a late and loud music bash. 

The Studio Party has traditionally drawn a crowd of recognizable names and faces, but this year’s event read more … shall we say, under the radar — save for actress Rowan Blanchard. Guests included Beth Rudin DeWoody and Blake Abbie, along with many ticket buyers who seemingly reveled in a night out while supporting the arts. 

Upstairs, earlier in the evening, the museum’s chief curator Scott Rothkopf, who will become the museum’s director this fall when Adam Weinberg steps down, addressed the room.

“I am so grateful and so thrilled to become the next director of this museum,” he said. “I had lunch last week with Flora Miller Biddle…and at lunch, Flora, who as many of you know is the granddaughter of the founder of the Whitney Museum, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, she reminded me that at 95 years old she’s two years older than the Whitney is. The idea that there was this person that withstood this history and the spirit of the museum as well as she did was extremely moving to me. I said to Flora, ‘I don’t know what the future of this museum is, but I promise I’ll do everything I can to protect its very special relationship to artists.’”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Hot Summer Bags

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad