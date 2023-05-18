The Whitney Museum Hosts Gala and Studio Party

The Whitney Museum held its annual gala and Studio Party on Tuesday evening, drawing supporters to an upstairs formal dinner (and performance by CeeLo Green), and younger party-goers on the museum’s ground floor for a late and loud music bash.

The Studio Party has traditionally drawn a crowd of recognizable names and faces, but this year’s event read more … shall we say, under the radar — save for actress Rowan Blanchard. Guests included Beth Rudin DeWoody and Blake Abbie, along with many ticket buyers who seemingly reveled in a night out while supporting the arts.

Upstairs, earlier in the evening, the museum’s chief curator Scott Rothkopf, who will become the museum’s director this fall when Adam Weinberg steps down, addressed the room.

“I am so grateful and so thrilled to become the next director of this museum,” he said. “I had lunch last week with Flora Miller Biddle…and at lunch, Flora, who as many of you know is the granddaughter of the founder of the Whitney Museum, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, she reminded me that at 95 years old she’s two years older than the Whitney is. The idea that there was this person that withstood this history and the spirit of the museum as well as she did was extremely moving to me. I said to Flora, ‘I don’t know what the future of this museum is, but I promise I’ll do everything I can to protect its very special relationship to artists.’”