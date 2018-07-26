Theory’s Career Day initiative kicked off in New York last night with a conversation between Hollywood stylist Leslie Fremar and celebrity makeup-artist-turned-beauty-entrepreneur Gucci Westman.

Career Day is an extension of Theory’s women’s leadership series, Be Heard, a program founded last year to mark the company’s 20th anniversary and empower its younger employees with a voice and a more entrepreneurial spirit. Be Heard has spawned several events in New York, Miami and Los Angeles, with speakers including Away cofounder Jen Rubio; Alexandra Wilkis Wilson of Gilt and Glamsquad; Drybar founder Alli Webb; Reformation founder Yael Aflalo; Alexandra Friedman of Lola; Hillary Kerr of Clique Brands; author and activist Tiffany Dufu, and Glennda Testone, executive director of the LGBT Center in New York.

Career Day, the latest iteration, is meant to be a more intimate conversation between two female entrepreneurs, followed by workshops based on the speakers’ areas of expertise. Theory plans to host Career Day events six times a year on the rooftop of its New York headquarters — last night’s event was held in the retail store due to rain.

At last night’s Career Day installment, Westman and Fremar held court in front of a crowd of mostly young women gathered inside Theory’s Meatpacking District store in New York. An off-the-cuff conversation spanned the pair’s longtime friendship, Fremar’s days as Anna Wintour’s assistant and Westman’s new clean beauty brand, Westman Atelier.

Both espoused advice to the crowd, which Theory had culled from its base of top clients, influencers and professional women’s networking groups. Fremar highlighted the importance of honest and transparency in her work. “I’m definitely authentic in my work life…I am who I am,” she said. “That works for me in terms of work — when people know that you are honest, they are willing to work with you because they know when you say they’re going to get it back by a certain time, [they’re going to get it back.]”

Westman noted that while she is currently focused on her Westman Atelier brand, which she and her husband and business partner, Rag & Bone cofounder David Neville, launched earlier this month at Barney’s, she will continue to do editorial and celebrity makeup.

The event concluded with makeup tutorials by Westman and styling advice from Fremar.