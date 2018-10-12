One can only go to the Boom Boom Room and Le Bain so many times, no?

Hence was the frustration of contemporary artist Silvia Prada and Hercules Universal editor David Vivirido, who set out to host their own club night earlier this summer after growing uninspired by the lack of options for going out in New York.

Enter Amante — the new downtown secret club night that is password-protected, fashion crowd-friendly and, most importantly, good, real, genuine fun.

Having found its legs over a handful of slow summer weekends (and one very busy Saturday night during NYFW), Amante rages again on Friday, Oct. 12, at Better Days on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Having become a favorite of the likes of Jason Wu, Amante will be hosted this weekend by Michael Bullock of Fantastic Man and Pin-up magazines; the guest list is largely curated by Prada, Vivirido and the rotating host.

“Amante is born out of pure love and the most infamous concept, lovers,” says Vivirido, noting the name’s literal English translation. “With one simple message: freedom. [It’s] not just a queer night but a night that aims to blend the different layers of New York that normally don’t mix, creating tolerance and community through music and fun. Amante is more of a culture statement than a nightclub.”

Prada echoes that the objective is to create a night for intellectuals who appreciate good music and want to have fun — it’s for people who don’t know where to go out anymore in New York. It’s also a party for the fashion crowd who, shall we say, don’t actually have any fun at those fashion week parties.

Now the only thing stopping you is figuring out the password at the door.

