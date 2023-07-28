Thirteen Lune and Mytheresa Bring the Beauty of Inclusion to the Hamptons

“I love an East Coast summer,” said Thirteen Lune cofounder Nyakio Grieco on Thursday afternoon, surveying the lush backyard location for her intimate lunch with Mytheresa. The Los Angeles-based beauty entrepreneur was in Sagaponack to host a celebration for the Thirteen Lune community with the support of Mytheresa.

“We have such an aligned mission when it comes to inclusivity, and so we thought what better way than a quintessential Hamptons moment to celebrate the beauty of inclusion and celebrate our founders,” said Greico, who started Thirteen Lune in late 2020 as a platform for Black, Indigenous and people of color beauty and wellness brands.

Thirteen Lune recently debuted its first physical location, a flagship store in the Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles. “Larchmont has very quickly become beauty row in L.A.,” said Greico, noting that while the city wasn’t initially seen as a beauty destination when she started in the industry 22 years ago, “it’s become this clean beauty hub full of discovery.”

“Welcome to the Hamptons,” said Rachel Zoe, greeting Grieco as she pulled social media influencer Tinx over for a photo opp. Other lunch guests included Mytheresa president Heather Kaminetsky; event cohosts Hannah Bronfman, Honor Lundy, Marcie Pantzer, Shannon Rotenberg and Kate Stirling, along with founders from the Thirteen Lune community including Diarrha Ndiaye, Ash and Ailen Kim, and Sharareh Siadat.

“As an Iranian American founder, I really appreciate that they support Black and brown founders,” said Siadat, whose brand TooD beauty joined the Thirteen Lune platform more than a year ago and is now also sold in the Thirteen Lune flagship. “What’s so exciting is people can now experience the magic of TooD in person,” she added. “There’s something about actually putting on a blue Tood-scara or the bioglitter, and then just feeling it transform you.”

The East Coast crowd also got a taste of that in-person experience: every guest left the lunch with a tote bag of products to sample from the Thirteen Lune community.