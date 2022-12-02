×
Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Business

Farfetch Outlook Sends Stock Down 34.9%

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Picks Date for 2024 Cruise Show

Pharrell Williams, J Balvin Welcome Tiffany & Co. Holiday Pop-up to Miami

Tiffany & Co. hosted a cocktail at its boutique in the Design District on Thursday night during Art Basel Miami Beach.

Pharrell Williams, Camila Queiroz, J Balvin
J Balvin, Hailey Bieber, Anthony Ledru
Helen Lasichanh
Pharrell Williams, J Balvin
Dixie D'Amelio, Emma Brooks
By Thursday night of Miami Art Week, traveling between Miami Beach and the Design District becomes a daunting, and lengthy, task. But Tiffany & Co. offered a compelling reason to brave the traffic and make the journey over to celebrate the brand’s first Miami holiday pop-up. Located near its permanent boutique, the two-story pop-up is a celebration of Andy Warhol, who worked for the brand in the ’50s and early ’60s; his archival designs feature in Tiffany’s holiday campaign. Hanging above a selection of high jewelry in the store is a neon-lit quote from Warhol: “More than anything people just want stars.”

There was plenty of star power in the store on Thursday. Guests including brand ambassador Hailey Bieber; Pharrell Williams — donning his custom 25-carat diamond Tiffany & Co. sunglasses; J Balvin; Dixie D’Amelio; Lori Harvey; Camila Coelho; Izabel Goulart, and Athena Calderone turned out for a cocktail celebration toasting the boutique’s debut on Friday, and Art Basel.

The pop-up features an assortment of jewelry from collections including Tiffany T, Elsa Peretti, HardWear, Jean Schlumberger and the all-gender Tiffany Lock. A Tiffany & Co. cafe will serve a selection of drinks and light bites.

The holiday pop-up will remain open through Jan. 31.

J Balvin, Hailey Bieber Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
