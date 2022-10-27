×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Tiffany’s Celebrates ‘Lock’ Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-helmed jeweler hosted an intimate cocktail and dinner party at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Kim Kardashian and Miranda Kerr attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Zoe Kravitz
Halsey
Diego Boneta, Zoe Kravitz and Adria Arjona
Hailey Bieber
View ALL 25 Photos

Tiffany’s heart tag pendant is cemented in American teen culture.

“I remember when my sister had her ‘Sweet 16,’ and she got a Tiffany’s necklace, and it was the biggest deal in the world,” recalled Hailey Bieber of the silver chain, adorned with the engraved front toggle.

“And I was like, ‘Ugh, I can’t wait until my 16th birthday and hopefully I get Tiffany’s,’” she laughed.

Did she?

“Eventually I did,” said the model and Rhode founder.

Related Galleries

Bieber was at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday night, joined by Tiffany & Co. brand ambassadors Gal Gadot and Adria Arjona, as well as Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz, Alexa Demie, Halsey, Miranda Kerr, Alexandra Daddario, Demi Singleton, Kaitlyn Dever, Giveon, Bruna Marquezine, Diego Boneta and Zoey Deutch.

Deutch, too, brought up the heart tag pendant.

It was a hot commodity at bat mitzvahs growing up, she said: “The dream gift. I didn’t get one, but that was the thing to get.” She paused. “Put in a good word for me,” she joked.

She was doing just fine, sparkling in Tiffany’s jewels. The actress — next starring in the romantic comedy “Something From Tiffany’s” — had on an impossible-to-miss platinum necklace with an aquamarine pendant of more than 22 carats and diamonds, paired with matching earrings and three sizable diamond rings.

“I’ve also got my lock, my gorgeous silver lock,” Deutch said, revealing her bracelet.

Tiffany’s “Lock” collection was the reason for the celebration, debuting globally in September with four all-gender bracelets in 18-karat yellow, white and rose gold.

Bieber’s were stacked, encrusted with diamonds.

“As far as jewelry goes, when you think about what’s beautiful and classic and timeless, Tiffany’s is the thing that really comes to mind for me,” Bieber said, in a formfitting, sheer Saint Laurent dress.

What’s her most treasured piece?

“Probably my engagement ring is the most heartfelt and special and awesome thing that I have jewelry wise,” she said. She has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018. “Also, I love watches. I want to be able to pass them down one day to my kids or my daughter or multiple kids, who knows. With jewelry, they’re such heirloom pieces that you can keep passing down and keep passing down.”

Bieber, who was enjoying catching up with friends in the room, went on: “In a small and intimate space like this, you’re able to see people that you love and connect and chat….Alex Arnaut is really amazing. I’ve just really enjoyed working with them. I love their jewelry, personally. I’m at a place in life where it’s, like, I don’t want to partner with anyone who I don’t actually, genuinely love their products or their clothes or their jewelry.”

Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., was in town with Tiffany’s president and chief executive officer Anthony Ledru to toast the occasion.  

“It’s where we have a very high concentration of the friends of the house,” Ledru said of celebrating in L.A. Guests included Gen Z stars Blake Gray, Noah Beck, Amelie Zilber and Landon Barker; Olympian skier Eileen Gu, and fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

“It’s a good time of the year,” Ledru continued. “The weather is much better than in New York. That’s another good reason.”

“It feels like it’s happening at home,” Gadot said of the evening. “There’s so many wonderful people here and friends and people that I’ve worked with.”

As a young girl, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” was her introduction to the brand: “It was the movie, classic and Audrey Hepburn.”

She had on a row of “Lock” bangles on each wrist. “I own one,” said Gadot, who was wearing a red Givenchy dress. “I love it, because it’s so Art Deco and timeless.”

The “Lock” line is aimed to be “the biggest launch that Tiffany’s has done over the last decade,” Ledru said. “The last one was T. I believe it’s actually going to be bigger than T. The design is very universal. It talks to the world. It talks to the world in terms of design. It’s pure minimalist. It talks to the world in terms of gender. It’s completely genderless. And I think it talks to the world, more importantly, in terms of symbolism….It can be about protection. It goes back to our padlock. It’s a very archival motif for us….The way the collection was imagined was to be very flexible. You can remove it. You can stack it. And no need for any toolbox. You can remove it very easily. And I think that’s the way to go with our clients today.”

Next, “there’s a big plan around Andy Warhol,” Ledru revealed. “He was an illustrator in the ’60s for Tiffany’s. It was one of the first collaborations we had. It’s going to be about the magic of Andy Warhol in the stores on some of our facades. And the biggest thing ahead for Tiffany’s for next year is obviously the reopening of Landmark [the Fifth Avenue flagship]. It’ll be fireworks for the brand. And a lot more store innovations to come.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Hot Summer Bags

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tiffany's Celebrates Lock Collection in L.A., With Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad