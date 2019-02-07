It was a boys’ night out at Tom Ford’s show Wednesday night, with a front row stacked with Joe Alwyn, Charlie Plummer, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Ansel Elgort, Victor Cruz, Cam Newton, Sebastian Stan and Odell Beckham Jr. (Courtney Love, Danai Gurira and Karlie Kloss were also there for good measure.)

Love had half a mind to shrug off photographers requesting a standing photo, but eventually obliged. When it was time for the show, she tossed on a pair of sunglasses.

Young up-and-comers Plummer and Alwyn arrived together, in coordinating yellow-toned outfits. The two stood chatting about their travel schedules and compared time logged on long flights promoting films.

“Sorry, we’re only doing photos,” a publicist for Alwyn, who these days can’t get through an interview without being asked about girlfriend Taylor Swift, confirmed.

Elgort stayed close to girlfriend Violetta Komyshan ahead of the show, holding hands prom-style for photographers.

“This is just a fashion night out,” said Elgort, who has known Ford since the 2015 Met Gala. “And then we’re going to go to a restaurant after. But we’re already dressed up, so it makes it more exciting. It’s a fun date night. We’re going to go somewhere casual.”

Schwarzenegger, who has appeared in Tom Ford campaigns, was at the designer’s show last February, when he was about to take off to promote his Bella Thorne rom-com “Midnight Sun.” This year, he’s heading down to Austin, Tex., in March, where his new film “Daniel Is Real” premieres at SXSW.

“I actually filmed it here in New York,” he said. “It’s a psychological thriller based on the bestseller.”