×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Retail Pain in the Fed’s Plan to Save the Economy

Business

Gianfranco D’Attis Named Prada Brand CEO

Men's

Bode to Return to Paris With Runway Show During Men’s Fashion Week

Tod’s Channels the Italian Lifestyle at Sant Ambroeus in New York

The brand hosted a dinner to celebrate the publication of its book "Aria d'Italia."

Willa Fitzgerald and Kathryn Newton
Lily Allen
Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker
Karlie Kloss and Walter Chiapponi
Princess Marie-Chantal
View ALL 25 Photos

Tod’s turned up the Italian charm on Tuesday night. It had been more than two years since the brand hosted an event Stateside, and Tod’s made the occasion of its New York return an all-day affair. 

The Italy-based brand took over fashion’s beloved SoHo eatery Sant Ambroeus in celebration of “Aria d’Italia: Contemporary Italian Lifestyle,” a new book published in collaboration with Rizzoli. Tod’s invited industry friends to drop by for lattes and small bites before dimming the lights for an intimate VIP dinner.

Guests included Katie Holmes, Kathryn Newton, Lily Allen, Karlie Kloss, Athena Calderone, Casey Freemont, Kate Young, Frame’s Erik Torstensson, and dancer Violetta Komyshan, who was gearing up for several performances of “The Nutcracker” in Minneapolis this week.

Related Galleries

“And Just Like That…” stars Kristin Davis and Sarita Choudhury walked in together, joined soon after by their costar Nicole Ari Parker. The trio, who are in the middle of filming Season Two, were in good spirits as they caught up with Tod’s creative director Walter Chiapponi during cocktail hour.

“We’re very happy to be back in New York, because it’s been almost two-and-a-half years,” said Tod’s brand manager Carlo Beretta. “New York is like a second home and it’s been quite tough not being here for so long.”

Tod’s launched “Aria d’Italia” during Milan Fashion Week and held an event in Tokyo last month before bringing the project to New York. The book celebrates the “new Italian lifestyle,” led by expats. “People who move to Italy, and they start to live and be more Italian than Italians,” said Beretta.

At the end of the night guests got to take a piece of Italy home with them: a copy of the book and an embossed leather bookmark. Not to mention the assortment of Tod’s accessories worn around the room; Davis described her leather bag as “a dream.”

In the spirit of the holiday giving season, the dinner also highlighted a charitable cause. Tod’s made a donation to Citymeals on Wheels, which provides meals for elderly homebound New Yorkers.

“Altogether this year [the] Tod’s partnership has helped more than 6,000 people,” said dinner host Derek Blasberg, toasting the crowd at the start of dinner. “So if anyone needs an excuse to get really smashed tonight: it’s for charity.”

Kristin Davis and Walter Chiapponi
Kristin Davis and Walter Chiapponi Lexie Moreland/WWD
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Hot Summer Bags

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tod's Hosts Dinner Party at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad