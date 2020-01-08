It’s a new year and decade, and The Whitney is ready to rev up the New York party scene.

The museum has announced the cochairs and hosts for its annual Art Party, which will take place on Jan. 28. Kristen Cole of boutique Forty Five Ten is returning as a cochair for the dinner along with artists Liza Lou and Maia Ruth Lee, whose work was included in the most recent Whitney Biennial. New York-based musician Zsela will perform during dinner, after which the museum will open its galleries for the after party hosted by the Whitney Contemporaries.

There will be plenty to see throughout the night. In addition to the museum’s current exhibitions, including Darren Bader’s soon-to-open performance installation “fruits, vegetables; fruit and vegetable salad,” the evening will feature a performance of Bader’s “Triple DJ” performed by Bearcat, br0nz3_g0dd3ss and Riobamba. Intrigued? You’ll have to show up to find out what it’s all about.

The Art Party will be cochaired by Michael Carl, Micaela Erlanger and artist Jamian Juliano-Villani; the event, which raises funds for the museum’s Independent Study Program, is sponsored by Tod’s.

