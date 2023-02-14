×
Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share ‘Secrets’ in the Coach Front Row

Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Week Dinner at The Nines

The party culminated with a performance by Charlotte Lawrence.

Charlotte Lawrence and Tommy Hilfiger
Armani Jackson, Anna Shumate, Lydia Night, Avani Gregg and Tessa Brooks
Noah Beck
Kailand Morris
Tanner Reese
“This is my forte: good outfit, good ambiance, vibes and dinner,” said Kailand Morris, surveying the red-hued dining room at The Nines. The musician and model was dressed in head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger for the brand’s fashion week dinner at the popular downtown restaurant. 

Morris, who’s the son of Stevie Wonder, mulled the significance of being affiliated with the iconic brand.

“As an artist I’ve really been exploring this emotional connotation of what are the things that are bigger than yourself,” Morris said. “When it comes to Tommy, it’s something that has so much history, and it’s going to continue to make history,” he added. “It’s always great to be a part of history, especially when someone’s rewriting the way that brands are looked at or perceived. I’m just very humbled to hang out with all these cool people and vibe.”

Before dinner, guests sipped cocktails as a pianist played live from the center of the room. 

“I keep hearing about The Nines and now I’m actually here for the first time, it’s fabulous,” said Hilfiger from one of the restaurant’s banquet. “It’s actually somewhat Parisian, isn’t it? It’s very chic.”

The designer’s approach this fashion week was to host an intimate dinner crowd of “interesting and fun influencers.” Guests included musicians Ice Spice, Ava Max and Iann Dior; influencers including Remi Bader, Tinx, Brooks Nader, Noah Beck and Avani Gregg; Aoki Lee Simmons, Kailand Morris, Shanina Shaik, Deon Hinton and Natalia Bryant; “Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline and “Wednesday” actor Hunter Doohan; and Hilfiger’s daughter Elizabeth Hilfiger, who presented her second Foo and Foo runway show earlier in the day. 

Hilfiger noted that his brand is constantly taking design cues from the here-and-now, and there was plenty of inspiration to be found milling around the room.

“We’re always preppy, but we are living in the culture of what we call ‘FAMES’: fashion, art, music, entertainment and sports. So our brand leans into whatever is happening in the culture,” added Tommy Hilfiger. “I’m always learning, because I’m looking at what people are wearing, spending a lot of time traveling the world — and I find that now in America, especially in L.A., they are creating a very casual chic trend that is somewhat nonchalant, and not really forced,” he added. “I like the way that people are styling themselves as individuals.”

The evening culminated in a surprise performance by Charlotte Lawrence, who serenaded the crowd from a stool in front of the grand piano. She capped off her set with a cover of Gotye’s hit “Somebody That I Used to Know.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

