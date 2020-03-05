STARS ALIGN: “My favorite month is February, because it’s Black History Month, but you should really write about Juneteenth [the day slavery was abolished in Texas],” Usher said, after having just congratulated Carine Roitfeld at a party held in Paris Friday night celebrating Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book’s line of zodiac calendar T-shirts created with Redemption.

Emancipation and empowerment were on the mind of veteran model Noémie Lenoir, too. She’s begun working on her next documentary.

“It talks about women around the world, and how differences are a strength — physically and professionally,” explained Lenoir, adding the focus will be on the U.K., U.S., China and Africa.

Although her immediate travel plans were up in the air, she remained undaunted.

“I’m heading to Japan, despite some telling me it’s crazy,” said Lenoir. “There are no travel restrictions, and we have the virus here, too. It shouldn’t be an excuse to give in to racism or to stop traveling.

“The situation is serious, but no one is talking about worse illnesses, like malaria, which kills two million people every year,” she said. “We still don’t have a vaccine for that.”