Caroline Vreeland Serenaded the Crowd at Vacheron Constantin’s Dinner With Jayma Cardoso in Bridgehampton

“Thank you everyone for coming all the way here — especially the ones from Montauk,” said The Surf Lodge owner Jayma Cardoso on Friday night.

Cardoso had traded the buzzy scene of her Montauk hotel and beach club for a private Bridgehampton estate, where the nightlife entrepreneur was cohosting an intimate dinner with Vacheron Constantin. Guests who braved the weekend Hamptons traffic — unfortunately, there are no inter-town Blade routes — to partake in the luxury watch festivities included “SNL” cast member Heidi Gardner, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Cynthia Rowley and Kit Keenan, and Waris Ahluwalia, whose own tea brand was featured in mocktails throughout the evening.

The Swiss watch brand was out east for a weekend of activations to unveil its first ladies Perpetual Calendar timepieces and celebrate its “The Anatomy of Beauty” campaign. The weekend kicked off with cocktails in the property’s manicured garden, accompanied by poolside displays of watches, a magnified watchmaking presentation — which found an attentive audience with Liev Schreiber — and musical performance by Caroline Vreeland, who was back onstage after giving birth to her son.

“It’s a pleasure to be back onstage for the first time with you guys in this beautiful environment with my family here, my friends over there,” said Vreeland, who released her album “Notes on Sex and Wine” in early 2020, shortly after meeting her now-husband. “The next song is called ‘Blue Lips’ and it may or may not have to do with drinking a lot of wine, but you can make your own interpretation.”

After Vreeland’s set, the relaxed crowd sat for a tented four-course dinner prepared by local chef Yann Nury, with each dish inspired by a different Vacheron Constantin watch. (The tomatoes and caviar course, for example, was inspired by the Égérie collection — “designed around two intertwined circles, much like the shapes found in this culinary delicacy.”)

The Vacheron touch also extended to a mini hedge maze on the property, which culminated in a floral installation of the brand’s logo. “Fortunately — or unfortunately — it’s not my house, because the garden is a lot of work,” joked Alexander Schmiedt, president of the Americas, of the bucolic setting for the one-weekend-only Vacheron Constantin Hamptons House.

“For Vacheron, it’s always been that beauty is in the detail for everything we do,” added Schmiedt before taking his dinner seat at the long floral-festooned table next to Gardner; Schreiber, Sandra Ripert and Christina Cuomo were situated nearby, and several chandeliers sparkled in the early evening light overhead. “It’s the summer; it’s the Hamptons. We thought it was the perfect scenery to launch the [Perpetual Calendar timepiece] in the beauty of the Hamptons with this beautiful house, and with all the colors of the flowers of nature around us that you can see on the watch.”

In other words, it was time well spent.