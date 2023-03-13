The Vanity Fair 2023 Oscar After Party: Play-by-play Inside With the Winners and Stars

“See that girl, watch that scene, digging the dancing queen,” belted out Michelle Yeoh at the top of her lungs — queen of the night on Sunday after winning best actress. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star made history as the first Asian woman to win the coveted category.

She was gleaming at the Vanity Fair Oscar after party, surrounded by her entourage as Abba blasted from the speakers. Florence Pugh had just given her a warm embrace on the red carpet, and it was nearly 1 a.m. now, with the party in full swing. Starlet Madelyn Cline had only just arrived, hugging Shailene Woodley when she entered. Cara Delevingne chitchatted with Dave Franco and wife Alison Brie; Usher — fluorescent in a white suit under blue lights — caught up with Donald Glover; Tracee Ellis Ross posed with Malala Yousafzai.

Ross had asked the Nobel Peace Prize laureate for a selfie. “It’s good,” she declared after the snap, standing out in a wide-brimmed hat which she paired with a velvet Balmain jumpsuit. Yousafzai had changed out of her hooded silver sequin grown, a custom look by Ralph Lauren, and into one made of silk.

At the bar, James Corden was requesting Champagne — a bottle, that is — and two flutes. His night was still going strong. Billie Eilish, too, was staying out with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, as were Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, posing and kissing inside a photo booth. Megan Fox, Charli XCX, Ruth Carter (best costume design winner for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and the young cast of “The White Lotus” were among those who mingled outside, in the open air. The party was held in a space that connects the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with Beverly Hills City Hall.

People come and go all evening at the bash. Cardi B was gone by now, in hot red Robert Wun, as was Gigi Hadid (also in red, custom Zac Posen); Megan Thee Stallion; Michael B. Jordan; Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Coolidge. Many of the celebrity couples had called it a night: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler; Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas; Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson; Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. The headline-making crew had also left — the Jenners and Biebers.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones were next, impossible to miss as they beelined for the exit. The “Normal People” breakouts had a group of friends in tow. “This is so fun,” one of them exclaimed as they all dashed out. “What a gorgeous crew.”

Across the room, Yeoh was having a moment with Angela Bassett (nominated for best supporting actress, which ultimately went to Jamie Lee Curtis). The two hugged as cameras flashed. “Thank you,” Yeoh repeated as Bassett praised her achievement. Holding their hands high, they clasped them tight.

Yeoh, who wore Christian Dior Couture to the Oscars, was now in Giorgio Armani. Bassett was again in Moschino, switching her purple gown for a red ensemble. The man behind the looks, Jeremy Scott, was standing just beside them.

Ke Huy Quan soon joined the fun, his Oscar in hand after snagging best supporting actor. He also wore Giorgio Armani, as did Brendan Fraser — who took home best actor for “The Whale.” The three had been at the Italian house’s cocktail party the night before.

“It’s a miracle,” Quan had said of the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” success, winner of seven Oscars including best picture and best director for duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan. “I’m in a daze. I’ll see how I feel Monday. Right now, I’m in the moment.”

That moment was here and now as Oscar winner.