Vanity Fair Toasts Young Hollywood in L.A. for Oscar Week

Leading up to its A-list bash on Sunday night, Vanity Fair toasted young Hollywood not once, but twice, this week in Los Angeles.

On Thursday night, a partnership with Lancôme put a spotlight on “the future” of the industry.

Hosted by editor in chief Radhika Jones and actress Amanda Seyfried, the party was at chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf — his newest restaurant and the city’s hottest reservation — bringing out actresses Sarah Ramos, Lexi Underwood, Kathryn Newton, Harley Quinn Smith, and Alycia Pascual-Peña; actors Caleb McLaughlin, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Marcus Scribner, and content creators Emma Chamberlain and Amelie Zilber.

For many, it was their first time experiencing the buzz of award season. Such was the case for TikTok star Tinx, as she’s known to her followers.

“I thought Andrew Garfield in ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ was really so breathtaking, so amazing,” she said at Vanity Fair’s Tuesday affair, held at L.A. institution Musso & Frank Grill. Garfield is up for Best Actor. “I just thought that was such a stunning movie.”

She had on a formfitting LaQuan Smith dress for the occasion.

“I just thought it was so special and different,” she said of the look, paired with a Jimmy Choo clutch. “I just wanted to wear something that was really fun. I feel like everybody, post-pandemic, is really celebrating being back together.”

Ariana DeBose, the favorite this year to win Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story,” was the evening’s host, alongside Alana Haim, star of “Licorice Pizza” — up for Best Picture — and music artist Giveon, who, like many of the guests, has been featured in the publication’s “Vanities” column.

Guests included rising actors Dominic Fike of “Euphoria,” Darren Barnet of “Never Have I Ever” and Rachel Sennott of “Shiva Baby.”

“I love Vanity,” joked young music artist Dizzy Fae, who arrived with fellow artist KayCyy.

“Dizzy Fae is an experience,” she said of her music. “I’ve allowed my journey to be very genre-less but also in a way, when you hear me, you know it’s me.”

She had on playful Vivienne Westwood jewelry, white Balenciaga Crocs boots and apparel she’s collected through the years: a vintage suede jacket, trousers and fuzzy hat she snagged on Depop.

“I really buy a lot of my stuff secondhand,” she said. “I really believe in recycling and upcycling. And also, too, I can take anything and make it me.”

She moved to L.A. from Minnesota.

“I feel like living in L.A. has really allowed me to keep my work going,” she said. “There’s so many producers out here, so much work to be had.”

Tinx, too, feels inspired by the city. She recently relocated from New York City.

“What inspires me about L.A. is the people, the people who come here with big dreams,” she said. “I think the city is having a real renaissance. It’s a place where creativity in every vertical can flourish — tech, art, fashion, obviously entertainment. And I’m just so proud to be an adopted Angelino. I can’t wait to see what the city has in store next.”