Veronica Beard Brings American Carnivals and English Fairs to the Serpentine Summer Pavilion

LONDON — The Veronica Beards know how to throw a party fair.

Sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard took over Lina Ghotmeh Serpentine Summer Pavilion in Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park to kick off the summer season.

Guests in attendance included Jenna Coleman, Ramla Ali, Naomi Ackie and Poppy Delevingne.

The fairground was complete with a taco and posh dog station, as well as mini fish and chips being handed to guests as they roamed the grounds.

All of the guests received a playing card, which they had to complete by playing classic carnival games such as a hook a duck, ball and bucket and coconut shy — for each game won, the guests would win a sticker that they could later redeem at the gift station, giving them a chance to win Veronica Beard prizes, such as the blue Miller Dickey jacket, to items from Charlotte Tilbury, Daniel Galvin, 34 Mayfair, Elemis and Nécessaire.

Daisy Lowe Dave Benett/Getty Images for Veronica Beard

A fortune teller dressed in bright pink set up a small station inside the pavilion.

“It was a marriage of American carnivals and English fairs,” Miele Beard said.

“We are celebrating this great fortune we have of being on Bruton Street and it’s a celebration of the women of London,” Swanson Beard added.

The Beards said their favorite part of the city is attending high tea.

“We had the best scone today at the Beaumont Hotel,” Miele Beard said.

They settled the controversial debate of whether the clotted cream or jam comes first — the design duo agreed they preferred clotted cream first.

Sydney Lima Dave Benett/Getty Images for Veronica Beard

Employees from investment management company Blackstone attended the event.

“Veronica Beard has infiltrated all businesses, women everywhere of all industries,” one of the guests said.

The women from Blackstone often hold events at the Veronica Beard store in partnership with Smart Works to help women get back into the workforce by giving them clothes, interview tips and donating money to charities.

The night ended with DJs Amber Le Bon and Sydney Lima taking to the stage inside the pavilion playing hits from Destiny’s Child, Gwen Stefani to ending with Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”