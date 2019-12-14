About 2,000 fashion fans flocked to the parking garage of the Tsum luxury department store in Moscow on Thursday night for the global debut of the Vetements X Star Wars capsule collection. Just wait for the memes involving Baby Yoda – in the dark logo cloak and thigh boots, perhaps?

“The focus must be always on clothes. That is why I picked the parking lot – raw without decoration,” said Vetements chief executive Guram Gvasalia. “Tsum is the biggest partner we have in Russia. We wanted to do something with Tsum, but different.”

The event attracted local glitterati including influencer and Tsum executive Natasha Goldberg, KM20 founder Olga Karput, and Russian rapper Boulevard Depo, recently seen in a local campaign for Prada’s Linea Rossa. Slugging from a half-empty bottle of Hennessy, he mused on Vetements’ legacy of cool and unexpected brand tie-ups. “I loved the moto-racing collab, that one was good,” he enthused. “I am not into ‘Star Wars’ so I would skip on this.”

Not so the party guests, who attacked the rails, as infinite as the text in the opening crawl of every “Star Wars” episode and hung with T-shirts, caps, hoodies, backpacks as well as evening gowns.

Inga Berman, another local influencer, noted she’s easing up on the streetwear look in favor of something more classy. “But I really liked the skinny dress, the gloves, and I absolutely loved the ‘Dark Side’ T-shirt. I believe anyone of us could buy this piece as all of us have a dark side,” she said with a laugh.

Over techno beats by Moscow-based deejay Pavel Tatarinov, Gvasalia explained the genesis of the project. “Disney approached us, and we know ‘Star Wars’ is the biggest merchandise brand,” he said. “We started developing the collection over the summer, and kept it secret for so long.”

As reported, the 44-piece collection drops more widely on Dec. 16, the day “The Rise of Skywalker” is slated to premiere in Los Angeles. Ssense.com has the online exclusive, while physical stores receiving the capsule include Harrods and Flannels in the U.K., I.T in China, The Webster in America, Vitkac in Poland, Four and Azzurro Due in Amsterdam, Club 21 in Thailand, Boutique Roma in Switzerland, Breuninger in Germany, Boon the Shop in South Korea and Adelaide in Japan.

