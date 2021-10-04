×
Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns to L.A., With Jacob Elordi, Charlize Theron, Gabrielle Union, Jodie-Turner Smith

The annual event, held virtually last year, was in-person again.

Charlize Theron, Gabrielle Union, Jacob Elordi
Charlize Theron, Gabrielle Union, Jacob Elordi and Jodie Turner-Smith. Courtesy/Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

L.A.’s heat wave was inescapable on Saturday afternoon at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, where Veuve Clicquot hosted its annual Polo Classic match.

“It’s so boiling,” said Jacob Elordi. He wasn’t quite prepared for the high temperatures, which hit the ’90s, in his long-sleeved suit. He picked out the look himself.

“A couple of weeks ago I decided I wanted to try and dress like the actors in the ’50s and ’60s that I looked up to, so I decided I’d have a uniform,” he said with a laugh. “And I think this might be it. I don’t know.”

He paired a Saint Laurent jacket with Tommy Hilfiger pants, a Fendi belt and white Yves Saint Laurent loafers — all gifts from past photo shoots.

“I literally stole all these clothes,” he said. “I don’t know how to shop. And the shoes? Stolen. And the belt? Stolen. Well, given, received.”

Like many in attendance, it was his first time seeing a game of polo in person, which is what brought him out. Between events (he was also at the Academy Museum opening party last week), he’s been busy filming the new season of the HBO series “Euphoria.”

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to step back into his shoes,” said Elordi of playing star quarterback Nate Jacobs. “We film all year, so I get to be him for a year, which is, as an actor, an absolute treat. To be in a character that is so far from myself, there’s something very cathartic about that. And reuniting with the team is amazing. Some of us hadn’t seen each other in two years.”

Of his character, he said: “You see a much more grown-up version of him and that goes for everyone. It’s a complete evolution from the first season.”

Elordi was able to catch up with fellow “Euphoria” actor Lukas Gage, who also came to the event, as did Gabrielle Union, Jodie-Turner Smith, Logan Browning, Lana Condor, Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung, Duckie Thot, Keke Palmer, Justin Hartley, Christina Hendricks, Ted Gibson, Jason Backe and Charlize Theron — who, too, was attending for the first time.

Theron was wearing Dior and Givenchy. “A little bit of everything,” she said. “A mixture from my closet.” What was she looking forward to? “A little polo, a little Champagne,” of course.

Champagne, it turned out, was a luring factor for many of the guests.

“Is that’s not a good enough reason?” joked Browning, star of Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “I mean, I’ve been drinking a lot of it at home by myself on my couch, so…”

Crystal Kung Minkoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” for one, wasn’t a newbie, sharing: “This is one of the most fun events. And it gets more fun as the day goes on, because it gets hotter and people keep drinking more.”

Hotter than it already was? “It gets hotter but more boozy and fun.”

The tented VIP area would turn into a dance party following the match, with Samantha Ronson behind the DJ booth, and the crowd — in their best sundresses, hats and linen suits — staying well past the expected end time.

Veuve Clicquot’s president and chief executive officer Jean-Marc Gallot had flown in from France for the occasion, the 11th anniversary.

“The support that we get to give Will Rogers State [Historic] Park is always important for us, but more importantly, it’s to be back together,” he said. “You know, coming from France has not been easy, but I did everything I could to be here.”

The Champagne company’s number one market is “by far” the U.S., he continued: “For maison Veuve Clicquot, the U.S. represents the world of everything is possible. The awareness of the maison here is quite stunning. This is what Veuve Clicquot is made about. Dream big, bright and beautiful, as we say. This is the perfect event to make people feel it.”

The aim behind the event, first held in 2010 (with a New York City edition as well), was to reintroduce polo to Angelenos, said Nacho Figueras, the professional Argentinian polo player and captain of Team Veuve Clicquot (which took on Team Will Rogers).

“Polo was very popular here in the ’20s and the ’30s, when Will Rogers and Clark Gable and Spencer Tracy, all these cool guys, were playing polo right here,” he said. “So we wanted to bring it back. And I think that this event has done a great job of bringing polo back to California, to Los Angeles.”

