2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Kicks Off Summer at Liberty State Park my

Nacho Figueras is Veuve Clicquot’s MVP. The polo player first teamed with the Champagne brand in 2008 to launch the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, and the annual event has drawn enthusiastic crowds ever since. On Saturday, the sold-out tournament returned to Liberty State Park in New Jersey for the first time since 2019.

“I still get the chills when I see the beautiful city of New York in the back, the Statue of Liberty next to us,” said Figeuras on Saturday afternoon, shortly before swapping his linen sports jacket for his Veuve-orange team shirt and mallet. “There’s something about the energy of this place that I’m always impressed by. After a few years, it’s great to be back.”

“It’s the kickoff of summer, parties, gathering,” said Delfina Blaquier, Figueras’ wife and Veuve Clicquot teammate. The pair were readying to defend their team’s title as reigning champions. “It’s a double double: I get to see my friends, then they get to cheer me on the polo field,” she added.

Scottish actress Karen Gillan noted that she’s been to “quite a few” polo matches, including one hosted by Veuve Clicquot in London. “It’s always the most fun — you get to drink the most delicious Champagne, watch some horses,” she said. Later, the actress stepped out onto the field to deliver the tournament’s traditional first toss.

Guests in the VIP tent included Simone Ashley and Jeremy Pope — both dressed in green — Emma Stone, Darren Criss, Joy Sunday, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton, and Danai Gurira, who leaned into the sartorial occasion and donned a dramatic “Big Cushion Beret” by hat brand Esenshel.

Actress and event DJ Ella Balinska was excited to reconnect with Gurira, “who was one of the first people I met in the industry and I haven’t seen her since,” said Balinska. “So I just got to say hello, and thank you for inviting me to the table.”

As summer continues to heat up, Balinska is heading into the season with intention.

“I’m really planning on making this summer my own,” she said. “I think it’s so easy, especially in my industry, to make choices because you think it’s what other people expect of you. And I’m being really unapologetic this summer,” Balinska added. “Time is so precious, and I think time well spent is the best reward you can have. So I’m really looking forward to spending time with my friends, doing things I love, promoting my projects I have coming out, DJing like I am today. You know what I mean: seeing what’s cooking.”

Stone, who stars in Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film out this fall, is keeping her summer plans simple. “Swimming. Sleeping,” said the actress, dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, as she made her way inside the tent before the match. “And that’s pretty much it.”