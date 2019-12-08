As Art Basel heads into the weekend, the VIP crowd tends to thin out. But as an upside for the brands hosting later-in-the-week events, there’s also less competition.

On Friday night, Violet Chachki gathered a lively group at the newly opened Gitano at Casa Faena for a dinner celebrating her newly released fragrance, Dirty Violet. Friends including Caroline Vreeland and Leigh Lezark, who was cohosting the event, stopped by for margaritas and guac.

“I really love Miami and I’ve been coming to Basel — this is my fourth year I think — and I’ve never really done my own thing; I’m always going to other people’s things,” said Violet Chachki of hosting the celebration in Miami. “It’s just a good excuse to get out and see art, and I kind of think of myself as a walking piece of art, so it just seems appropriate. All my friends are here.”

As for whether she’d been wowed by any art during the fair (a $120 million banana, perhaps?) Violet Chachki pointed to the totality of the Basel experience.

“I just like seeing all the pieces — I walk around, there’s so much art everywhere you go,” she said. “And when you least expect it, you’ll turn a corner and there will be something epic.”

