Sara Moonves’ new tenure at the helm of W Magazine was toasted Wednesday evening, with a casual dinner of dim sum and tequila (Moonves’ request) at Shun Lee West cafe, where she grew up going.

“It’s exceeding every expectation I could’ve ever imagined,” Moonves said of the gig thus far, while mingling during predinner cocktails. “I pinch myself every day. I feel like it’s all coming together in a really amazing way. I look forward to going to work every day. And I always have been like that, I’ve been really lucky that I have loved my jobs, my whole career, but this is especially amazing.”

Moonves was joined by friends Ashley Olsen, Margaret Qualley, Mark Ronson, Karen Elson, Tory Burch, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez and more.

“We started working on it the day I got the job,” Moonves said of her first issues as editor in chief, dual covers of Frank Ocean and Rosalia. “It was a very big week for me. But it was amazing — we didn’t have very long to work on it, but the team was amazing. It was less of an August than I think we would’ve hoped for, but it’s a testament to the amazing W team.”

After closing the issue, she and the W staff retreated to her apartment for a celebratory party, she said, before she shipped out to a month of fashion weeks — her first as editor in chief.

“It was incredibly overwhelming, but it was great,” she said of this September’s shows. “It was a lot of new people to meet — I used to be a freelance stylist, so I didn’t go to every show. And I went to every show.”

Just then she was interrupted by Noah Baumbauch, who she is collaborating with on an upcoming project. No rest for the woman of the hour.