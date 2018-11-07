“Is there any news yet?”

Sofia Coppola was asking the million dollar question Tuesday evening — election night — from The Garage in Manhattan, where nonprofit contemporary cultural arts space Ballroom Marfa was celebrating 15 years. Rather than sit home glued to CNN for hours, Ballroom Marfa gathered a crowd of New York art folk to come together in celebration of art, over tequila — and spaghetti and meatballs.

Max Mara partnered with the organization for the “Spaghetti Western” themed night, which drew many a wide-brimmed hat and fringe-adored garment. An “I Voted” sticker, though, proved the must-have accessory of the night.

Though the midterm election results were heavily on the minds of Ballroom Marfa’s guests and organizers — the event was pushed back an hour to allow for end-of-day voters to get to the polling stations — the evening aimed at providing a diversion, by celebrating the positivity art can bring in challenging times, political or otherwise.

“I feel like it’s a nice camaraderie of people who are here together; I think its a positive thing to put art into the world, so I think in these times we all need that,” said Coppola, the night’s big honoree.

She and her 11 year-old daughter, Romy Mars, had been to the voting booths earlier in the day.

“I don’t know if its fun for her but I felt like it was [important]. She enjoyed it. She was mostly excited because she saw Amy Poehler,” Coppola said.

Coppola was joined by Max Mara’s Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, Jon Neidich and Alessandra Brawn, Kate Young, Rashid Johnson, Laure Hériard Dubreuil, Casey Fremont, Allison Sarofim and more.

For the night’s theme Maramotti had paired a camel Max Mara skirt and jacket with her mother’s vintage Mexican camisole. “I am very proud of my outfit because its MaxMara meeting west Texas,” she said.

The Italian had not been able to vote earlier in the day, but she was no less a supporter of turning out for the midterms – and then coming to Ballroom Marfa to bond over art.

“I’ve been involved with Ballroom Marfa for quite awhile now; what they stand for is very related to my vision of art,” she said.

