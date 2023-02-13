×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

A Look at the Brands From Chicago Collective’s Show

Fashion

Rihanna Wears Loewe for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge, Lizzo Gather for Warner Music’s Brit Awards After Party

The actors both discussed their upcoming projects for the year.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge
Life of the party: Jodie Turner-Smith and Ben Aldridge Getty Images

LONDON The music sounds better with the stars.

Warner Music hosted its annual 2023 Brit Awards after party at the NoMad hotel in London bringing together the music world and Hollywood.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge, Lizzo, Salma Hayek, Harris Dickinson, Sugababes, Charli XCX and more attended the glitzy bash.

“I have just had a film out called ‘Knock at the Cabin’ by M. Night Shyamalan and then I’ve got ‘Spoiler Alert’ out in April, which is quite weepy, but it’s also a bit funny,” Aldridge told WWD.

Related Galleries

Aldridge stars opposite Jim Parson in the romantic drama based on Michael Ausiello’s 2017 memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” following Ausiello’s partner’s journey with neuroendocrine cancer.

“I do like a sad film, I like to cry,” said Aldridge, who said she was most looking forward to seeing Lizzo and will be out and about during London Fashion Week for the JW Anderson show on Feb. 19.

He was wearing a monochrome Studio Nicholson outfit on the night who he worked on with his stylist Felicity Kay. 

“We did a couple of press tours together and she’s the one,” Aldridge said about Kay.

Turner-Smith had two outfit changes on the night. Her first was a silver Zuhair Murad gown from the runway that she altered with the Lebanese designer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Jodie Turner-Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Jodie Turner-Smith attends The Brit Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in Zuhair Murad. Mike Marsland/WireImage

“So I guess it’s custom,” she joked, before slipping into a black David Koma dress with crystal mesh sleeves and thigh-high boots.

Turner-Smith has become a fashion fixture on the red carpet, but she admitted that behind the scenes sometimes “it’s not always a slam dunk because I’m a virgo.”

She will be starring alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix sequel of “Murder Mystery 2.”

Fried chicken, bacon wrapped hot dog with black truffle, wild mushroom tartlets with parmesan and caviar were served throughout the night with the Ciroc Vodka cocktail menu taking inspiration from the night’s performers with drinks named “Push the Button,” and “Baddest of the Mule” after the hits of the Sugababes and Eliza Rose.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Hot Summer Bags

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge Gather at Warner Music’s After Party

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad