Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge, Lizzo Gather for Warner Music’s Brit Awards After Party

LONDON — The music sounds better with the stars.

Warner Music hosted its annual 2023 Brit Awards after party at the NoMad hotel in London bringing together the music world and Hollywood.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Ben Aldridge, Lizzo, Salma Hayek, Harris Dickinson, Sugababes, Charli XCX and more attended the glitzy bash.

“I have just had a film out called ‘Knock at the Cabin’ by M. Night Shyamalan and then I’ve got ‘Spoiler Alert’ out in April, which is quite weepy, but it’s also a bit funny,” Aldridge told WWD.

Aldridge stars opposite Jim Parson in the romantic drama based on Michael Ausiello’s 2017 memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” following Ausiello’s partner’s journey with neuroendocrine cancer.

“I do like a sad film, I like to cry,” said Aldridge, who said she was most looking forward to seeing Lizzo and will be out and about during London Fashion Week for the JW Anderson show on Feb. 19.

He was wearing a monochrome Studio Nicholson outfit on the night who he worked on with his stylist Felicity Kay.

“We did a couple of press tours together and she’s the one,” Aldridge said about Kay.

Turner-Smith had two outfit changes on the night. Her first was a silver Zuhair Murad gown from the runway that she altered with the Lebanese designer.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends The Brit Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in Zuhair Murad Mike Marsland/WireImage

“So I guess it’s custom,” she joked, before slipping into a black David Koma dress with crystal mesh sleeves and thigh-high boots.

Turner-Smith has become a fashion fixture on the red carpet, but she admitted that behind the scenes sometimes “it’s not always a slam dunk because I’m a virgo.”

She will be starring alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix sequel of “Murder Mystery 2.”

Fried chicken, bacon wrapped hot dog with black truffle, wild mushroom tartlets with parmesan and caviar were served throughout the night with the Ciroc Vodka cocktail menu taking inspiration from the night’s performers with drinks named “Push the Button,” and “Baddest of the Mule” after the hits of the Sugababes and Eliza Rose.