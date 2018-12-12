Boots were a major statement in Proenza Schouler’s pre-fall 2019 collection, as was a new saddle bag that joins the brand’s PS11 family, writes @jessiredale.
Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott is ready to take Rome, WWD has learned. The Italian brand will show its men’s fall 2019 and its women’s pre-fall 2019 collections with a special runway event to be hosted the night of Jan. 8 in the Italian capital. “I have chosen to show the collection in Rome at the historic Cinecittà studios as the show is an homage to the great Federico Fellini who filmed some of his most iconic films there,” Scott told @aleturra85 . “I’ve taken inspiration from his body of work and the amazing characters he has created from the films ‘Roma,’ ‘La Dolce Vita,’ ‘Satyricon,’ ‘8 1/2’ and ‘Casanova,’ to name a few.” #wwdfashion
An excerpt from the Duchess of Sussex’s speech at The Fashion Awards, where she lauded winner Clare Waight Keller for her design talent — and for the ethos behind it.
The designer, who famously created the duchess’ wedding dress, thanked the new royal for changing her life.
Cindy Crawford with daughter Kaia Gerber on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards, where Gerber was given the honor of Model of the Year.
