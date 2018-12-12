Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott is ready to take Rome, WWD has learned. The Italian brand will show its men’s fall 2019 and its women’s pre-fall 2019 collections with a special runway event to be hosted the night of Jan. 8 in the Italian capital. “I have chosen to show the collection in Rome at the historic Cinecittà studios as the show is an homage to the great Federico Fellini who filmed some of his most iconic films there,” Scott told @aleturra85 . “I’ve taken inspiration from his body of work and the amazing characters he has created from the films ‘Roma,’ ‘La Dolce Vita,’ ‘Satyricon,’ ‘8 1/2’ and ‘Casanova,’ to name a few.” #wwdfashion #moschino #jeremyscott