×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

Wes Gordon Talks ‘Celebratory Dressing’ Before Being Honored by FIT Couture Council

Gordon is energized about the future and the return to in-person events.

Karlie Kloss and Wes Gordon
Karlie Kloss in Carolina Herrera with Wes Gordon Lexie Moreland for WWD

Before being honored by the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT on Tuesday, Wes Gordon discussed the occasion, celebratory dressing and the power of reflectiveness.

Before 240 guests arrived at Cipriani South Street for the annual event, the Carolina Herrera creative director said in a phone interview, “We’ve been waiting for 18 months to get back to doing all this fun stuff, so now we’ve got it. I’m not going to complain.”

Having attended FIT’s Couture Council luncheon many times and watched designers who he admires receive the Couture Council award for fashion and artistry, he said, “It’s very surreal for me to be here today as a recipient.”

The crowd, which was reduced in half due to safety precautions, included Carolina Herrera, Patricia Lansing, Stacey Bendet Eisner, Nicole Miller, B. Michael, Dr. Joyce Brown, Fe Fendi, Valerie Steele and Julie Macklowe, among others, organizers said. Shanina Shaik presented the award to Gordon. The Nordstrom-sponsored event was co-chaired by Jeffrey Fowler and Carolina Herrera president Emilie Rubinfeld, and nearly $700,000 was raised.

Related Galleries

The 40th anniversary of Carolina Herrera and the recent return of its in-person runway show were just two of the reasons Gordon had to celebrate. He dedicated the award to the company’s namesake, according to organizers. As a champion of New York City, its fashion sector, and the reopening of both, Gordon was on board with the return of Tuesday’s luncheon in-person and a few other safely handled events. “There’s a palpable joy that you can feel in these situations and in these rooms that comes just from togetherness. Fashion is a community. Fashion is a family. It is not at its best when we are all forced to be apart. We’re a group whether it’s students, teachers, clients, designers, media or retailers who are in this business because we love what we do. We love being with other people, who love what they do,” he said.

The Chicago-born, New York-based Gordon was raised in Atlanta and has insights into other U.S. markets, which Carolina Herrera has “always had robust businesses in,” he said. “What you saw during the pandemic more than areas shifting in importance because of demographics and populations changing was more to do with how different regions were affected by and dealing with the pandemic and closures. There were certain markets where we were selling very strongly throughout the entirety and then other regions where things were very much on hold.”

Currently, celebratory clothes are ringing up sales. More specifically, that means “clothes that mark moments or turn an ordinary moment into an unforgettable moment. Whether those are weddings that have been postponed and it’s a very formal situation. Or it [could be] as simple as having six girlfriends over for dinner in your backyard for a belated birthday and you just want a fabulous cotton dress. We’re really seeing emotional shopping. Women are looking for pieces that really speak to them and connect with them because they went through an extended period of time not being able to enjoy and celebrate the transformative power of fashion.”

While all categories are selling, dresses are popular. Another offshoot of the lockdown-induced pause for Gordon and for other designers led to “some introspection and soul searching about who we are as designers and what our houses represent to women that they can’t get other places. And to start shifting away from this cycle of more, more, more, faster, faster, faster. So we’re making a small percentage of pieces. That means that each thing that we create has to be fabulous. It has to communicate Carolina Herrera. It has to communicate to our customer, our woman and emotionally resonate with her.”

Noting how resilient the fashion community is, Gordon was energized that the luncheon was happening. “But just like New York, the fashion family is unstoppable — the fashion media and the retailers are unstoppable. And we persevere,” he said.

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Wes Gordon Talks Couture Council Honor,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad