The 2019 Whitney Art Party is getting all of the details in place. The cochairs for this year’s fund-raiser have been announced, and the list includes first-time party sponsor Forty Five Ten. The boutique’s president Kristen Cole will be joined by fellow cochairs Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Michael Carl and Micaela Erlanger. The annual event, which takes place this year on Jan. 29, will be preceded by a dinner hosted by the Whitney’s Artists Council and a site-specific performance by downtown musical group Onyx Collective.

Guests — which in the past have included previous cohosts Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss and Common — will have an opportunity to view the art museum’s current exhibitions during the party, such as the soon-closing “Andy Warhol — From A to B and Back Again” and “Kevin Beasley: A View of a Landscape.” Proceeds from the Art Party support the museum’s postgraduate Independent Study Program, which offers advanced training in studio art, curatorial and critical studies.

In support of the program, Forty Five Ten and the Whitney are also teaming for a forthcoming collaboration with New York-based artist Caitlin Keogh.