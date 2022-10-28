×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Signs NewJeans Singer Hanni as Ambassador

Beauty

Sephora’s Artemis Patrick on Differentiation, Driving Results and Diversification

Fashion

Crystal Bridges Museum Gala Brings Fashion Crowd to Bentonville, Arkansas

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Lili Reinhart, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More

Jane Fonda, Viola Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph were among the presenters.

Viola Davis
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Viola Davis
Olivia Wilde
Kathryn Newton
View ALL 19 Photos

“Of my 33-year career, Gina, it is the work that I’m most proud of,” Viola Davis said of “The Woman King,” presenting director Gina Prince-Bythewood with the Crystal Award on stage at WIF Honors.

She paused to audience applause.

“Because it’s ours,” the actress continued. “And you had the scope, the vision, the talent, the bravery to bring it to fruition.”

Women in Film, the nonprofit advocating for women in Hollywood since 1973, held its annual gala on Thursday night at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Related Galleries

Host Da’Vine Joy Randolph kicked off the evening before introducing Jane Fonda, who came out to a standing ovation. Fonda, presenting an award named after her — the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award — said she knew exactly who to hand the trophy to: Michaela Coel. Fonda praised the Emmy-winning Ghanaian British screenwriter and actress — creator of “Chewing Gum” and “I May Destroy You” — for her talent and boldness; it was in 2018 that Coel opened up about her sexual assault, inspiring her second series.

“By sharing her experience, by creating a series that highlights actors and characters who are Black, female, queer and immigrants, Michaela has created a whole new language in which to tackle the issue of sexual consent,” Fonda said.

Coel wasn’t in the room, to the disappointment of many. “Awww,” they exclaimed in unison. Instead, Lake Bell joined Fonda on the mic to read a letter on Coel’s behalf.

“I want to be a part of what serves you, of what gives you a feeling of enrichment and betterment, whether it be through laughter, pain or my own reality,” Coel wrote. “Through serving my pain, I seem to have served yours, and I am in turn served by my story serving you. It is a strange, beautiful and cosmic dance between us.”

A celebration of “outstanding women who are laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better,” WIF also recognized “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart, given the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award by Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti (Max Mara is a sponsor for the 19th year, joined by ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and Starz); writer-director duo Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde of “Booksmart” and “Don’t Worry Darling”; “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, and the creative team for the film “She Said” — producer Dede Gardner, actress Carey Mulligan and journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein story.

Sheryl Lee Ralph came out to hand “boss and costar” Brunson her award, belting an unexpected encore of Dianne Reeves’ 1994 song “Endangered Species.” Ralph first sang the song at the Emmys this year during her win.

Before welcoming Brunson, the 65-year-old actress said she was introduced to WIF when a member “took a very young me by the hand and said, ‘You must come and join Women in Film, because we are a sea of white women.’” The ballroom filled with laughter.

It was nice to see diversity in the room, she said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Hot Summer Bags

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WIF Honors Michaela Coel, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde and More

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad