On Tuesday evening, the fashion and retail industry toasted the newest class of WWD Honors recipients at the WWD CEO Summit in downtown Manhattan.

Among those being honored were Leonard Lauder, who received the John B. Fairchild award, Emanuel Chirico, Canada Goose, Markwins and Kering. Donna Karan, Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger, Olivier Rousteing and Spencer Fung were among those celebrating their peers and longtime friends at the Wagner Hotel.

“I worked at Esteé Lauder companies for 10 years. I am in love with Leonard Lauder, as many people are tonight,” said Linda G. Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, during the evening’s cocktail hour. “We admire his wisdom, his kindness, and he really is a man who sees the future.”

“Leonard Lauder has been so important in my life, because we share so much,” Karan said. “He cares about people, he cares about health care, which is really important to me,” she added. “We’ve gone through so many journeys together on every level. When I heard he was being honored, it was important that I be here [because of] how much I love the family and him and everything he stands for.”

Karan also touched upon her journey with Fairchild and WWD.

“I remember when I went for my first job, when I was 18 years old, to Women’s Wear. I went to John — I was in school at Parsons — and I said, ‘Can I have a job? I want to be an illustrator.’ He said, ‘I think you should be in design.’ It was one of those things.”

“I’m honored to get the John Fairchild award because John was my hero — not one of them, was my hero. He was always challenging and funny and outrageous, and I just loved him,” said Lauder, chairman emeritus of The Esteé Lauder Cos. Inc. “[He was] never predictable — always unpredictable, and buckle-up-your-seatbelt and be prepared all the time.”

Hilfiger described Lauder as a “trailblazer” and “the ultimate gentleman.” “I’ve never seen a person with such passion for the business and such a knowledge for what happens on the selling floor and what happens in the boardroom. He’s one of a kind,” he said.

Hilfiger also praised Chirico, who was receiving the Edward Nardoza Honor for CEO/Creative Leadership. “Manny Chirico is the leader of one of the most powerful fashion conglomerates in the world. And the way he operates is really empowering his incredible teams, and I’m happy to be a part of PVH,” the designer said.

François-Henri Pinault arrived with wife Salma Hayek. “I’m intimidated,” said Pinault, reflecting on what it meant to accept Kering’s Corporate Citizenship honor in a room of his peers. “It’s not just for me, because I work with a lot of people who are really proud of [the honor.] When we announced it to them, they were really proud. It’s important for the teams, truly for the teams also — not just for me.”

As for Kering’s commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, Pinault said, “It’s very much into our blood. I don’t even have to push anymore, all the brands are taking the initiative themselves now. It’s very much a collective effort, which is very rewarding.”