To celebrate WWD’s “40 of Tomorrow,” friends and industry executives came out Thursday night to toast the recipients at the penthouse at the NoMad Hotel in New York.

Enjoying cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and lively conversation, the party was sponsored by The Palmeraie in Scottsdale, Ariz., which will develop 200,000 square feet of high-end, mixed-use space.

The 40 (or slightly more) individuals, selected by WWD, were chosen because they stand out as the faces that will drive the fashion business going forward.

They include designers such as Gabriela Hearst, Telfar Clemens, Michael Halpern, Rejina Pyo, Shanel Campbell and Brandon Maxwell to entrepreneurs such as Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey of Finery, Jed Stiller and John McPheters of Stadium Goods, Whitney Wolfe Herd of Bumble and Jane Lu of Showpo. Beauty executives such as Huda Kattan, influencers such as Arielle Charnas, restaurateurs like Jon Neidich, and executive Edoardo Zegna, of Ermenegildo Zegna, were also among those honored.

Maxwell, who wasn’t able to attend, posted on Instagram, “This is my first time to be on a list like this and I’m really honored. What great inspiring company I find myself in! I hope I live up to it.”