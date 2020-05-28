Lenny Kravitz, Robert De Niro

Lexie Moreland/WWD

In light of the canceled spring social season in New York, a look through moments in recent years that defined the party scene.

Jhené Aiko

Jhené Aiko, Apex for Youth Inspiration Awards gala, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Leave it to Jhené Aiko to still look this good when lit from beneath.

Phillip Lim, Eva Chen, Carol Lim, Humberto Leon

Phillip Lim, Eva Chen, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, Apex for Youth Inspiration Awards gala, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Cue definitely pretending to take credit for whatever made them laugh.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner, Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel, 2017.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Lenny Kravitz and Robert De Niro, Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

This photo is an example of knowing when you’ve reached peak VIP, your job is done, and you can leave the party.

Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key, Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Siskel & Ebert & Keegan-Michael Key.

Soo Joo Park

Soo Joo Park, Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Have not stopped thinking about this dress.

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton, Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kathryn Newton, seen here perfectly wind-blown while walking into Balthazar, continually proving she is possibly the most photogenic person in America.

Cara Delevingne, Katie Holmes

Cara Delevingne and Katie Holmes, Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Cara holding court, as she does.

Alice Waters, Bette Midler

Alice Waters and Bette Midler, Edible Schoolyard NYC’s spring benefit, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

A selfie? You Bette!

Shari Loeffler

Shari Loeffler, Edible Schoolyard NYC’s spring benefit, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Shari is 1,000 percent my favorite subject to shoot at events.

Dianna Agron, Waris Ahluwalia

Dianna Agron and Waris Ahluwalia, Free Arts NYC spring gala, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Where are we?

Marti Gould Cummings

Marti Gould Cummings, Jeffrey Fashion Cares fashion show and fund-raiser, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Waving hello to someone while mid-embrace with someone else is the ultimate arriving-to-a-party move.

The scene at the Kips Bay President's Dinner.

Atmosphere, Kips Bay President’s dinner, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

The serendipity of blending in.

I remember feeling for the first time in a long time that this was a body-con bandage dress I could get behind.

Larry Milstein, Adam Eli Werner

Larry Milstein, NYC’s LGBT Community Center Trailblazer Awards, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Larry Milstein, coquettishly swinging the belt of his smoking jacket, forever giving me the shot.

Tan France

Tan France, NYC’s LGBT Community Center Trailblazer Awards, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Tan France is never not adorable and also never off duty.

John Waters

John Waters, New Museum’s spring gala, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Who can crush an embroidered suit harder than John Waters? Trick question. No one. 

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller, New Museum’s spring gala, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Kay Unger, Solange Knowles

Kay Unger and Solange Knowles, Parsons benefit, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kay Unger is so cool, cooler than she even knows, or maybe she knows and that’s part of why she is. Either way, Solange agrees.

Pharrell Williams, Linda Briceno

Pharrell Williams and Linda Briceno, Parsons benefit, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Chloe Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny, Planned Parenthood spring gala, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Chloë Sevigny, on her usual slay.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman, Planned Parenthood spring gala, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Atmosphere

Atmosphere, Public Art Fund spring benefit, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Jeffrey Deitch

Jeffrey Deitch, Public Art Fund spring benefit, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

I always wildly try to imagine Jeffrey Deitch *not* wearing his trademark glasses so much that I sometimes hold my breath when playing back the photo to see if they are still there.

Dustin Yellin, Polina Proshkina, Yan Assoun

Dustin Yellin, Polina Proshkina and Yan Assoun, New York Academy of Art’s TriBeCa ball, 2015.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Indebted to Dustin Yellin for making this photo more interesting.

Parker Posey

Parker Posey, New York Academy of Art’s TriBeCa ball, 2015.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

I was drawn to this moment for the glittery gold dress and the pretty pink drink, but realized later that the earrings were the real star! Just kidding, it was Parker Posey!

Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen, New York Academy of Art’s TriBeCa ball, 2015.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Trying to capture a photo of an Olsen is no walk in the park, but this one turned out OK.

Calvin Klein, Peter Marino

Calvin Klein and Peter Marino, New York Academy of Art’s TriBeCa ball, 2015.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Would still really love to know what Calvin Klein and Peter Marino were talking about. Sort of.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts, New York Academy of Art’s TriBeCa ball, 2015.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

I remember feeling kind of bad for shooting this moment so closely with a bright flash but Naomi made eye contact with me and smiled because she’s the best.

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Bella surprised Gigi [at Chip!] to support her at the Variety luncheon, and the moment was as sweet as it looks.

Carlton DeWoody, Beth Rudin DeWoody, Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, William Burton Binnie

Carlton DeWoody, Beth Rudin DeWoody, Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo and William Burton Binnie, Whitney Museum gala, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

I think this was when “meta” was really trending.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 2018  Lexie Moreland/WWD

You probably can’t tell by Hailey’s cool and collected demeanor, but on the other side I was very uncool and uncollected from running down four flights of stairs to get to the shot [and this was pre-Bieber — a testament to her own star!].

Leonard Lauder

Leonard Lauder, Whitney Museum gala, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Leonard Lauder, humbly gliding into the party, never aware of his own celebrity. Meanwhile, big fan — huge.

Genevieve Jones

Genevieve Jones, Whitney Museum gala, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

I told Genevieve I loved her dress and she said her friend designed it and gave me their name and then also gave me a spin and continued to dance for the camera long enough for me to completely forget the name of her friend who designed the dress that I loved.

Caspar Jopling, Ellie Goulding

Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding, Whitney Museum gala, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

This sightly couple is probably married by now. Congrats!

Nigel Barker

Nigel Barker, Whitney Museum gala, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Michael Kors, Diane Kruger

Michael Kors and Diane Kruger, Whitney Museum gala, 2019.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Michael Kors is most often the most popular man in the room and this was one of those most often times.

Marina Kellen French

Marina Kellen French, YoungArts New York gala, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

I was so stunned by this incredible iridescent jacquard jacket with jewel-encrusted buttons that afterward I wasn’t sure if I even took a photo. But here is proof of both: the jacket and the photo.

Alyson Cafiero

Alyson Cafiero, YoungArts New York gala, 2018.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Alyson never ceases to serve us with exciting fashion, sick accessories, and an ear-to-ear smile [the latter of which it seems I failed to include].

