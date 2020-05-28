In light of the canceled spring social season in New York, a look through moments in recent years that defined the party scene.

Leave it to Jhené Aiko to still look this good when lit from beneath.

Cue definitely pretending to take credit for whatever made them laugh.

This photo is an example of knowing when you’ve reached peak VIP, your job is done, and you can leave the party.

Siskel & Ebert & Keegan-Michael Key.

Have not stopped thinking about this dress.

Kathryn Newton, seen here perfectly wind-blown while walking into Balthazar, continually proving she is possibly the most photogenic person in America.

Cara holding court, as she does.

A selfie? You Bette!

Shari is 1,000 percent my favorite subject to shoot at events.

Where are we?

Waving hello to someone while mid-embrace with someone else is the ultimate arriving-to-a-party move.

The serendipity of blending in.

I remember feeling for the first time in a long time that this was a body-con bandage dress I could get behind.

Larry Milstein, coquettishly swinging the belt of his smoking jacket, forever giving me the shot.

Tan France is never not adorable and also never off duty.

Who can crush an embroidered suit harder than John Waters? Trick question. No one.

Kay Unger is so cool, cooler than she even knows, or maybe she knows and that’s part of why she is. Either way, Solange agrees.

Chloë Sevigny, on her usual slay.

I always wildly try to imagine Jeffrey Deitch *not* wearing his trademark glasses so much that I sometimes hold my breath when playing back the photo to see if they are still there.

Indebted to Dustin Yellin for making this photo more interesting.

I was drawn to this moment for the glittery gold dress and the pretty pink drink, but realized later that the earrings were the real star! Just kidding, it was Parker Posey!

Trying to capture a photo of an Olsen is no walk in the park, but this one turned out OK.

Would still really love to know what Calvin Klein and Peter Marino were talking about. Sort of.

I remember feeling kind of bad for shooting this moment so closely with a bright flash but Naomi made eye contact with me and smiled because she’s the best.

Bella surprised Gigi [at Chip!] to support her at the Variety luncheon, and the moment was as sweet as it looks.

I think this was when “meta” was really trending.

You probably can’t tell by Hailey’s cool and collected demeanor, but on the other side I was very uncool and uncollected from running down four flights of stairs to get to the shot [and this was pre-Bieber — a testament to her own star!].

Leonard Lauder, humbly gliding into the party, never aware of his own celebrity. Meanwhile, big fan — huge.

I told Genevieve I loved her dress and she said her friend designed it and gave me their name and then also gave me a spin and continued to dance for the camera long enough for me to completely forget the name of her friend who designed the dress that I loved.

This sightly couple is probably married by now. Congrats!

Michael Kors is most often the most popular man in the room and this was one of those most often times.

I was so stunned by this incredible iridescent jacquard jacket with jewel-encrusted buttons that afterward I wasn’t sure if I even took a photo. But here is proof of both: the jacket and the photo.

Alyson never ceases to serve us with exciting fashion, sick accessories, and an ear-to-ear smile [the latter of which it seems I failed to include].