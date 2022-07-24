Wyclef Jean Gets the Crowd Dancing at Tod’s East Hampton Dinner

Tod’s again touched down in East Hampton, hosting a fashionable mix of guests to fete the brand’s second season of its Hampton boutique. Hosted at a private seaside residence — where even on a particularly muggy night, spectacular views were to be had — the stylish crowd with its mix of loafers and T Timeless handbags was served Italian-themed cocktails and light bites, before sitting down for a dinner that was grilled ocean side.

After the first course the evening leveled up with musical guest of honor Wyclef Jean taking the stage, sheepishly explaining, “We can do this one of two ways — I can play and you all can sit and eat…or you can get up and dance. Which way do you want it?”

Partygoers, including Kelly Roland, an old friend and collaborator of Jean’s, immediately took to the lawn, transforming the event into a once-in-a-lifetime, intimate dance party to Wyclef’s greatest, Grammy-award-winning hits. And with Roland shaking it on the dance floor, there was even a full-on Destiny’s Child sing-along moment. A one-man musical supernova, the artist played guitar, piano, danced in the crowd and, of course, freestyled about his all-Tod’s ensemble.

Tod’s East Hampton dinner. David Benthal/BFA.com

“I was to do 15 minutes,” Jean said to the crowd, who couldn’t get enough dancing to every beat. “But that’s not me, I can go all night.”

Eventually the Haitian performer took a break, letting guests finish dinner, promising to return post dessert.

“The energy from this event demonstrates the essence of the Tod’s lifestyle — Italian, sophistication, boldness and joy,” said Roberto Lorenzini, chief executive officer of Tod’s Group Americas, who said brief words, preferring to let the alchemy of the party continue.

Sasha Lane, Christina Lewis, Loida Lewis and Derek Blasberg at Tod’s East Hampton dinner. David Benthal/BFA.com

Other guests included Sasha Lane, Kathryn Newton, Joey Wölffer, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Katie Lee, Jordan Roth, Isolde Brielmaier, Rachel and Neil Blumenthal, Lauren Santo Domingo, Gucci Westman, Natalie Massenet, Erik Torstensson, Colby Mugrabi, Quincy Davis, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, Sean MacPherson, Sophie Elgort, Tinamarie Clark, Sai de Silva, and Coco Bassey, among others.

Wyclef Jean amping up the crowd, at the Tod’s East Hampton dinner. David Benthal/BFA.com

Post dinner Jean kept his promise, performing to another dance party on the lawn.